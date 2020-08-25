New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that’s why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today, our focus will remain on the coronavirus pandemic in the country which has affected over 3.1 million people in the country while over 58,000 people in India have succumbed to the deadly infection. Amid this Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India will get its first COVID-19 vaccine by end of the year.

We will also focus on the leadership crisis in the grand old Congress party which met yesterday to end the crisis. At the end of the meet, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will remain the interim chief of the party for the next six-seven month.

Here are the LIVE Updates from August 25:

1:45 pm: Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of rainfall affected areas in the Belagavi district.

12:35 pm: Opposition parties are looking forward to Congress to coordinate activities with them. Those who oppose Modi whether it is Sharad Pawar or Lalu Prasad including Communist leaders, they know they can't do anything on their own: PC Chacko, Congress

12:25 pm: Maharashtra: 6 people including Sandip Shridhar, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, Rajat Mewati & Keshav present at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the #SushantSinghRajput's death case is staying.

12:15 pm: In the state of Uttar Pradesh, crime rate is increasing every day. Now, the situation has arrived when the fourth pillar of democracy, our media personnel are being targetted. It shows that the law & order situation in the state is miserable: BSP chief Mayawati

12:05 pm: Supreme Court defers to September 10. the 2009 contempt case against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his tweets against former SC judges. SC requests Chief Justice to place it before appropriate bench

11:55 am: Uttarakhand: One dead and three others injured after a house collapsed due to cloudburst in a village in Pokhri area of Chamoli district, earlier today.

11:45 am: Kerala HC division bench dismisses state govt's appeal opposing CBI probe in Periya twin murder case. Two youth Congress workers were killed at Periya, Kasargod, on February 17, 2019. Their parents had approached Kerala HC, seeking directive to state govt to withdraw the appeal.

11:35 am: Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy says he will join BJP today at party headquarters in Delhi.

11:25 am: Telangana reported 2,579 new #COVID19 cases & 9 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,08,670 in the state. The total number of cases includes 23,737 active cases, 84,163 recoveries & 770 deaths so far: Health Department, Telangana Govt.

11:15 am: I would like to tell the lakhs of students appearing for NEET & JEE to put in their best efforts and prepare well for exams. Also, I would like to ask the concerned authorities to take all precautions & ensure safe conduct of exams amid #COVID19 pandemic: BSP chief Mayawati

10:50 am: There are certain things lacking in the leadership of Congress party & the most significant one is that meetings are not held b/w party leaders. If a party leader from a different state comes to Delhi, it's not easy for him to meet senior party leaders here: Anil Shastri,Congress

10:45 am: Moderate flash flood threat over next 6 hours over some watersheds and neighbourhood areas of Poonch, Reasi & Ramban districts of J&K & Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli & Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand subdivision: Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast

10:40 am: For passengers travelling to UAE (12 yrs & above), a valid negative #COVID19 PCR test report in printed form, from a govt-approved lab in India (ICMR/verified designated lab), is required. Passengers are required to take PCR test not more than 96 hrs before departure: AI Express

10:35 am: PM Modi expresses anguish over the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. "My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon.", PM tweets

10:30 am: The auctions would be conducted on 27th August and 3rd September: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

10:25 am: Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (Sushant Singh Rajput's friend) & Neeraj, who was working as a cook at Sushant's residence, arrive at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.

10:20 am: On a review of current & evolving liquidity & market conditions, RBI has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase & sale of govt securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 cr in two tranches of Rs 10,000 cr each: RBI

10:10 am: Sensex at 38,928.04; up by 128.96 points.

10:00 am: Mumbai: Sandip Shridhar, Chartered Accountant of #SushantSinghRajput, arrives at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.

9:52 am: Defence Ministry has suspended all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year in connection with the Tatra truck deal case.

9:50 am: In a meeting of Crisis Management Group, it has been decided to resume public transport system, including bus service in the state from 25 Aug. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID19: Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, Secy, Transport Dept, Bihar

9:45 am: The total number of samples tested up to 24th August is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:40 am: India sending a tri-services contingent of around 200 personnel to Southern Russia in September for participating in a multi-lateral exercise, Kavkaz-2020. Along with several other countries, troops of China & Pakistan are also likely to participate in event: Indian Army Sources

9:30 am: India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated & 58,390 deaths: Ministry of Health

9:15 am: Maharashtra: A team of Mumbai Police arrives at DRDO guest house in Santacruz, where CBI team investigating the #SushantSinghRajput case, is staying.

8:50 am: Haryana: Mountaineer Anita Kundu from Hisar to be awarded ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019’. She says, "I am first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China & Nepal side. I give all credit of my success to my mother. I am thankful to Indian govt for this award."

8:30 am: Tamil Nadu: Due to poor maintenance of Sathiyar dam in Palamedu, the only dam in Madurai district, all waterways coming to dam have been blocked affecting local farmers. Local Farmer Dharani says, "Govt should repair this dam as farmers from 15 villages would benefit from it."

8:15 am: The low-pressure area lies over Southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during next 24 hours, and merge with heat low thereafter. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days: IMD

8:00 am: Maharashtra: Search & rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) underway at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district y'day. (Image source: NDRF) As per Raigad District Collector, 2 deaths reported so far, 18 still feared trapped.

7:45 am: A battalion of Assam Rifles recovered one AK 47 Rifle with three magazines with live rounds & one MK 3 Rifle with one magazine from an arms dealer near Kholeboto in Zunheboto, Nagaland on 22 August: Defence PRO, Kohima (Nagaland)

7:30 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslide in Ramban district, following heavy rainfall.

7:15 am: 35 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram

7:00 am: India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for #COVID19 so far, resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

