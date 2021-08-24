New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 24:

9:35 am: Active cases currently at 0.98% - lowest since March 2020. Active caseload lowest in 156 days. Recovery Rate increases to 97.68% - highest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate (1.90%) less than 3% for last 60 days. Daily positivity rate (1.55%) less than 3% for last 29 days

9:30 am: India reports 25,467 new #COVID19 cases, 39,486 recoveries and 354 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,24,74,773 Total recoveries: 3,17,20,112 Active cases: 3,19,551 Death toll: 4,35,110 Total vaccinated: 58,89,97,805 (63,85,298 in last 24 hrs)

9:10 am: An encounter is underway between naxals and security forces in forest areas of Gompad, Sukma district. A search operation is underway: SP Sukma Sunil Sharma

8:45 am: I'm really disappointed, to begin with. I'm disappointed that they left Afghanistan alone just like that & Taliban took over entire Afghanistan within a span of few days, it's unbelievable to me: Afghanistan's pop star Aryana Sayeed to ANI on her appeal to international community

8:36 am: Superpower countries went there & said that the reason for going there is to get rid of Al Qaeda & Taliban. After being there for 20 yrs & spending millions of dollars, lives of soldiers lost there, suddenly they decided to leave Afghanistan, this is shocking: Aryana Sayeed

8:30 am: I feel great that I’m out of country right now but my heart goes out to millions of people left behind in Afghanistan, especially women. What they went through 20 yrs ago was unbelievable &now we're back to the same point where we were: Afghanistan's pop star Aryana Sayeed to ANI

8:24 am: I'm worried for women who'll be stuck inside houses & they're not going to be given their basic rights like going out on road,they've to have a male with them & they can't go to school. If Afghanistan is left in hands of Taliban, there's no future for Afghan women: Aryana Sayeed

8:15 am: Maharashtra: FIR registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, for using objectionable language against CM Uddhav Thackeray. FIR registered u/s 153 and 505 of IPC.

8:00 am: Passengers evacuated from Kabul, who are onboard an Air India Dushanbe-Delhi flight, chant "Jo bole so nihal Sat Sri Akal" and "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji ki Fateh". 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals, are onboard the flight.

7:50 am: Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an Indian Air Force aircraft: MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi

7:40 am: An encounter underway in the Sopore area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are undertaking the operation: Jammu & Kashmir Police

7:30 am: Uttarakhand | A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued over 200 people after they got trapped in the Tamas area near Raini village in Chamoli district due to a landslide yesterday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan