Today we will focus on the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) which will meet today to put and end to the leadership crisis in the party. Various reports suggest that Sonia Gandhi has offered to quit from the post of interim president after over 20 party leaders called for "introspection and sweeping reforms". The Congress, however, dismissed media reports, saying "reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false".

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus -- which was reported in China's Wuhan -- has affected over 3 million and claimed nearly 57,000 lives in India so far. Amid this Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India will get its first COVID-19 vaccine by end of the year.

Here are the LIVE updates from August 24:

8:43 am: Light rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Farukhnagar, Kosli and isolated places of entire Delhi during the next two hours: India Meteorological Department

8:24 am: Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary, tweets PM Narendra Modi on the first death anniversary of Arun Jaitley

8:03 am: Jharkhand's COVID19 tally crosses 30,000-mark with 1,075 fresh cases, death toll mounts to 318 with 8 new fatalities; active case count 9,724, says state Health Department

7:37 am: Light rain/drizzle would occur over isolated places of South-Delhi, Dadri and Kosali during the next two hours (update issued at 7:05 am), says India Meteorological Department

7:36 am: People used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division. I say that Congress has revived after he left, says Digvijaya Singh

7:36 am: I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia - whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Working Committee - will leave the party and go away, says Digvijaya Singh

7:29 am: The Congress Working Committee meeting will be held today at 11 am

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma