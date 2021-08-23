Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of August 23.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at 11 am to demand a caste-based census. Nitish will be accompanied by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

9:08 hours: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked ministers to visit schools, pre-university colleges re-opening on Monday to encourage teachers and students.

8:27 hours: Just In: West Bengal reports 561 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

7:49 hours: Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

7:48 hours: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a key meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination Committee in Mumbai today via video conferencing. Various "Dahi Handi mandals" had requested the state govt to allow them to celebrate Dahi Handi while keeping it small scale.

7:35 hours: Afghanistan Conflict | Eight US military flights — 7 C-17s and 1 C-130 — evacuated approximately 1,700 passengers from Hamid Karzai International Airport. In addition, 39 coalition aircraft took off with approximately 3,400 passengers, says White House Official.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 30,300 people on military and coalition flights. Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 35,500 people, the official added.

7:16 hours: A 48-year-old man who tried to kill himself outside the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai by consuming some poisonous substance died during treatment at a hospital, says Maharashtra Police.

