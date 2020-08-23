Here are the LIVE updates from August 23.

Today, our focus will be on the coronavirus crisis which has affected nearly 3 million people and claimed over 55,000 lives in India. According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit in India, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. However, the Centre has asserted that India is in a better position than other countries, citing the country's low mortality rate and high recovery rate.

11:53 am: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party will fight elections together and win. We have to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners also: BJP President JP Nadda addressing Bihar BJP State Karyasamiti via video conferencing

11:27 am: There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable: Army Hospital (Research and Referral)

11:11 am: I am happy to announce that we are releasing standard operating procedure for film and TV programme shooting, says Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar

The shooting of films and tv serials can be resumed now while following the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks except for the people who are being recorded on camera, he added

10:56 am: Rajasthan reports 697 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths today, taking the total cases to 69,961 including 950 deaths, 54,252 recoveries and 14,759 active cases, says state Health Department

10:50 am: Police recovered a drone from near Israel embassy yesterday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the drone was being operated by a minor. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police

10:25 am: The total number of samples tested up to 22nd August is 3,52,92,220 including 8,01,147 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

9:52 am: The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hard work of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!: PM Narendra Modi

9:50 am: Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

9:37 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured, discharged and migrated and 56,706 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8:59 am: Amid a debate over the leadership issue, top Congress leaders will meet via video-conferencing on Monday and are likely to discuss the matter, said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal

8:57 am:

Weekend lockdown being observed in Prayagraj, to curb the spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fjj4uHqCXG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2020

8:35 am: Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi, admits Pakistan; imposes financial sanctions to avoid FATF blacklisting

7:44 am: Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tests positive for coronavirus

7:19 am: The highly contagious coronavirus has affected nearly 3 million and claimed over 55,000 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma