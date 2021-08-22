New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Today, our focus would be on the COVID-19 crisis and the nationwide vaccination drive. The Union Health Ministry has said that more than 58 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. Currently, the Health Ministry said India has a recovery rate of 97.54 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates from August 22:

9:56 hours: 50,62,56,239 samples tested for COVID-19 till 21 August 2021. Of these, 15,85,681 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:35 hours: Just In: India reports 30,948 new COVID-19 cases, 38,487 recoveries and 403 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,24,24,234

Total recoveries: 3,16,36,469

Active cases: 3,53,398

Death toll: 4,34,367

Total vaccinated: 58,14,89,377 (52,23,612 in last 24 hrs)

9:14 hours: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays his respects to Kalyan Singh at his residence in Lucknow.

9:00 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach former UP CM Kalyan Singh's residence at Mall Avenue in Lucknow this morning to pay his last respects to him.

8:33 hours: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to head 11-member delegation at forthcoming meeting with PM Modi on caste census.

8:10 hours: Kalyan Singh (ex-UP CM) mortal remains are here at his residence. They'll then be taken to Vidhan Sabha where people will be able to pay last respects till 1 pm. The mortal remains will then be kept at BJP office till 2:30 pm, says Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department), Uttar Pradesh government.

After that, mortal remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at the stadium. From there mortal remains will be taken to Atrauli. He'll be cremated tomorrow at banks of river Ganga in Narora, he added.

7:45 hours: Dr Sharvil Patel has also said that it will start supplying its vaccine by the middle to end of September.

7:42 hours: Zydus Cadila MD Dr Sharvil Patel has said that the company will begin trials of its anti-COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in children in the age group of three to 12 years soon.

