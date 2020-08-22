New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that’s why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus crisis which has claimed nearly 55,000 lives and affected over 29 lakh in India so far. However, India's high recovery rate (74.30 per cent) and low mortality rate (1.89 per cent) offer hopes in the country's battle against the deadly pathogen.

Apart from it, we will also focus on the monsoon mayhem in India. Heavy rains have submerged low-lying areas and snapped road links in several states, affecting 82.92 lakh in the country so far. Amid this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for several areas, urging the authorities to be ready to handle situations arising out of severe weather.

Here are the LIVE updates from August 22:

11:11 am: I was at Cooper Hospital on June 15 after Karni Sena's state head asked me to go. On requesting staff, Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to see Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains. As I removed the sheet, she kept her hand on his chest and said 'sorry babu', says Karni Sena's Surjeet Rathore

10:13 am: 1,250 new COVID-19 positive cases 1,082 recoveries and 13 deaths have been recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. There are 11,426 active cases. We are trying to minimise the death rate, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Hotels in Delhi will open as per SOPs issued by the central government and weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing, he added

9:49 am: Nearly 70,000 new coronavirus cases in a day take India's tally to 29.75 lakh; death toll over 55,000 | Check state-wise list here

9:22 am: A high tide of 4.67 meters expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today. Across the city, generally cloudy sky expected with moderate rain; heavy rainfall at isolated places, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

8:55 am: Total number of samples tested up to 21st August is 3,44,91,073 including 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:43 am: One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan, says Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell

8:17 am: Himachal Pradesh sees its highest single-day spike of 190 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising tally to 4,729; death toll climbs to 24 with two more fatalities, say state officials

7:58 am: Facebook is and always has been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform where people can express themselves freely. Over the last few days, we have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies, says Facebook amid row

7:58 am: India crosses the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:23 am: Amid the alarming situation, the World Health Organisation has said that it hopes the world can end the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years - less time than it took for the 1918 flu pandemic to be stopped

7:21 am: The novel coronavirus has affected over 29 lakh and claimed nearly 55,000 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma