Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of August 21.

Today, we will be focusing on the COVID-19 crisis. India, hit by the second wave in April and May, has been reporting a decline in daily cases over the past few months. However, health experts have urged people to continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Here are the LIVE Updates from August 21:

8:39 hours: Just In: Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search operation underway, further details awaited, says Jammu and Kashmir Police

8:30 hours: Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday busted a high-profile prostitution racket at a five-star hotel in Juhu. A TV actress was arrested and two people, including a model and another TV actress, have been rescued, reports ANI.

8:18 hours: Traffic movement is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging, says Delhi Traffic Police.

7:35 hours: An encounter has started in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. Police and Army are undertaking the operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police says.

7:15 hours: Delhi (Safdarjung) reported 73.2 mm rain during 2.30 am to 5.30 am of August 21, says India Meteorological Department.

7:10 hours: In two separate incidents, two Russian nationals, both women, were found dead in their respective rented homes in Siolim, a village in North Goa during on Friday, Goa Police says.

