Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus has claimed nearly 54,000 lives and affected over 28 lakh in India so far. With the virus surging at an alarming rate, a new report has claimed that 26 per cent people living in India have developed antibodies against coronavirus. The report also claimed that "if the current trend continues, the percentage of India’s population having antibodies may reach 40 per cent before the end of December".

Here are the LIVE updates from August 21:

9:19 am: Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for COVID-19: Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

9:18 am: Total number of samples tested up to 20th August is 3,34,67,237 including 8,05,985 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 am: Joe Biden formally accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America

8:15 am: Janmejai Singh, BJP MLA from Deoria's Sadar, passes away at 75 due to a heart attack, reports ANI

8:02 am: Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all States/UTs testing more than 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO (World Health Organisation): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:43 am: Fire broke out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, in Telangana side, late last night. A fire engine from Fire Station, Atmakur of Kurnool dist deployed at the spot. Ten people rescued of which 6 are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Nine people still feared trapped, reports ANI

7:14 am: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Delhi model' of tackling COVID-19 has led to significant improvement in situation and national capital's case doubling rate has gone up to 101.5 days as against 28.8 days for rest of India, says Delhi government

7:14 am: The novel coronavirus has claimed nearly 54,000 lives and affected over 28 lakh in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma