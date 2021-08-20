Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of August 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath today at 11 am via video conferencing. He will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple.

11:50 hours: We need to strengthen religious tourism. This will also provide employment to youth. They (youth) will also get knowledge about our past. Faith can't be crushed from terror. We should learn from the past, says PM Modi.

11:31 hours: PM Modi inaugurates multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath.

11:23 hours: Johnson and Johnson has submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12-17 years.

11:23 hours: Even after Kabul airspace closed, IAF's C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Afghanistan to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely, says Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

10:47 hours: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds the cumulative figure of 57.22 crore (57,22,81,488) with the administration of 54,71,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, says Centre.

10:47 hours: In the ongoing operation at Khrew, Awantipora both the terrorists have been killed. This was a hit squad of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir. One AK rifle and one pistol recovered, says Jammu and kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

10:01 hours: Another terrorist neutralised by security forces during an encounter at Khrew in the Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. Two terrorists neutralised so far.

9:45 hours: Sensex down 246 points, currently trading at 55,382.56. Nifty at 16,489.

9:32 hours: Total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 50,26,99,702 including 18,86,271 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:14 hours: India registers 36,571 new cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 3,63,605; lowest in 150 days. Recovery rate increases to 97.54 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

9:01 hours: An audiotape is circulating on social media alleging my involvement in a sexual assault incident. It's fake. I've lodged a police complaint It's an example of how politics is deteriorating day by day, says Andhra Pradesh Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasurao.

8:28 hours: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi.

8:14 hours: Just In: Security forces have neutralised one unidentified terrorist during an encounter at Khrew in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

7:39 hours: President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Act, 2021. The Act further amends the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972.

7:25 hours: PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple in Gujarat's Somnath today.

