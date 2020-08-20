Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of August 20.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed nearly 53,000 lives in India and affected 27.67 lakh so far. According to the Union Health Ministry, India's mortality rate stands at 1.91 per cent which is the lowest in the world while over 20 lakh have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 73.64 per cent.

Here are the LIVE updates from August 20:

9:30 am: Ram Indraneel Kamat, a painter, was found unconscious at his residence at in Matunga yesterday. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report. Postmortem report is awaited, cause of his death is not known yet: Mumbai Police

8:54 am: Karnataka: Mangaluru City police have arrested a man on charges of making a bomb hoax call at Mangaluru airport; case registered, reports ANI

8:26 am: CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Supreme Court says 'impartial probe need of the hour'

7:54 am: India, China to hold WMCC meeting today to discuss disengagement along LAC, de-escalation of troops, reports ANI

7:21 am: More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:17 am: Facebook had removed nearly 800 QAnon conspiracy groups for posts celebrating violence, showing intent to use weapons, or attracting followers with patterns of violent behaviour, reports Reuters

7:16 am: 16 injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Injured are being treated at PGI Saifai. The bus was enroute to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi: Etawah SSP Akash Tomar

7:12 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 27.67 lakh and claimed nearly 53,000 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma