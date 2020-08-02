New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Everything that happens around the world impacts us in some way or the other. It, therefore, becomes vital to stay informed in these rapidly changing times. We at Jagran English provide you a 360-degree coverage of all genres to keep you up-to-date with current events.

After stepping into the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or 'Unlock 3.0', the number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday by recording a total of 54,736 positive cases & 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the 17-lakh cases, as many as 5,67,730 are currently active and 11,45,630 have been recovered/discharged from the novel coronavirus so far. On Saturday, the Health Ministry said that the case fatality rate of the country stands at 2.15% which is the lowest since the first nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic. A total of 36,511 deaths have been recorded so far due to COVID-19 in India.

In another round of a new political overturn in the deepening crisis of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot on Saturday has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the "tamasha" in the state, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple his government. Weeks after the ongoing power tussle between the Chief Minister and Deputy CM in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot alleged that the "rate for horse-trading has increased" in Rajasthan adding that the drama in the state should end while adding that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should resign on moral grounds.

Here are the highlights from August 2:

5: 30 pm: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted search at the Noida (Uttar Pradesh) residence of accused Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil in connection with Bhima Koregaon case. He is in NIA custody till August 4th.

5: 20 pm: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID19, announces his son & actor Abhishek Bachchan

5: 15 pm: 75 people have lost their lives till now (in the district). We are identifying more people and getting them hospitalised. 3 FIRs have been registered in the case & 18 people have been arrested: Dhruman Nimbale, SSP Tarn Taran on #Punjab illicit liquor deaths

5:10 pm: Our team is probing here since past 1 week. Next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We're here to get all-important evidence & facts. We haven't received access to documents. We're trying our best: Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Centra) SP

5:00 pm: The order for the clothes were given by Pandit Kalki Ram - white clothes for Monday, red clothes for Tuesday and special green clothes for Wednesday. Saffron clothes have also been prepared: Bhagwat Prasad, tailor.

4:40 pm: Ayodhya: Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust, collected clothes that were being prepared for Ram Lalla, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of RamMandir. He says, "I'll hand this over to the chief priest. PM is coming on 5th, the temple will be built soon too"

4:30 pm: Ayodhya: Ranjit Mandal, a sculptor from Assam is making statues depicting Lord Ram's journey from childhood till coronation. His statues will be placed at the courtyard of RamTemple. He says, "I cannot express my happiness. I started this work in 2013."

4: 25 pm: India yet to confirm participation in proposed SCO meet; Pak, China to attend

4: 20 pm: Uddhav an unworthy son for suggesting virtual 'bhoomi poojan' for Ram temple: Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti

4:00 pm: Uttarakhand: Women in Joshimath of Chamoli district tied rakhi to Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans, deployed at ITBP camp, today and sent around 450 rakhis to the jawans posted along the India-China border in the district.

3: 50 pm: BCCI planning for women's IPL, tournament under discussion.

3: 30 pm: Assam Govt issues guidelines regarding permissible activities in the state. Order will come into effect from 7 PM today & remain valid till 7 PM of 14th August. Inter-district movement allowed on Monday & Tuesday only, no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required.

3: 20 pm: Jalandhar Rural Police, which unearthed the racket, recovered.30 Bore Pistol (Made in China), 5 live rounds & Rs 24.50 Lakhs as drug money, from the 3 arrested accused – Surmail Singh, Gurjant Singh & BSF constable Rajendra Prashad: Information & Public Relations Dept, Punjab

3: 15 pm: Punjab Police has busted another Pakistan backed cross border drugs and weapons smuggling racket, with the arrest of two smugglers and yet another BSF constable, posted along the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district: Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab

2: 50 pm: Saddened by the passing away of Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamla Rani Varun ji. Her whole life was dedicated to social work. Condolences to her family and supporters at this time of grief: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2: 40 pm: We have started airing all Indian news channels including those banned earlier - Zee News, Aaj Tak, India TV and ABP News, in Nepal: Sudeep Acharya, Managing Director, Dish Home, Nepal

2:30 pm: A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya. COVID19 protocol has also been followed. COVID warriors will also be deployed. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather. Shops would be open in the city: DIG Ayodhya (1/2)

2:20 pm: 4289 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 8441 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. 10,63,669 tests conducted so far: Government of Delhi

2:00 pm: Delhi reports 961 COVID19 cases, 1186 recovered/discharged/migrated and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases here now rises to 1,37,677 including 1,23,317 recovered/discharged/migrated and 4004 deaths; active cases 10,356: Government of Delhi

1: 50 pm: Mumbai police didn't do anything in the case and were investigating people for publicity. They didn't file an FIR and didn't tell who they are probing. Now an FIR has been lodged in Patna in this matter: RK Singh, Union Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case (2/2)

1: 40 pm: People's demand for transferring case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra CM, but he was not in favour. CBI probe would be better from the point of justice & family also wants the same: RK Singh, Union Minister on #SushantSinghRajput case (1/2)

1:30 pm: Bihar: Minapur block of Muzaffarpur district faces flood following a rise in the water level of Burhi Gandak River due to rainfall.

1:20 pm: None of the sim cards that were being used by Sushant was registered in his name. One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani. We are now tracking the call detail records (CDRs): Bihar Police.

1: 10 pm: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 30, has been discharged today. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable: Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. She was admitted for routine tests & investigations

1:00 pm: Kaziranga: A 4-day old Rhino calf was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff today morning and was taken to the rescue centre. Efforts are underway to reunite the calf with his mother.

12: 50 pm: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari will be leading the Bihar Police team which is probing the case. Vinay Tiwari has left for Mumbai.

12: 40 pm: Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,643. There are 1,109 active cases, 1,505 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state: State Health Department

12: 35 pm: Tamil Nadu: Streets in Chennai wear a deserted look as the state observes complete lockdown on Sunday; visuals from Thirumangalam area.

12: 30 pm: Preparations, including cleanliness drive, underway in Ayodhya, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.

12: 25 pm: AssamFloods: Since 22nd May, total 56,89,584 people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam. The state government has set up 621 relief camps and 109 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents, till now.

12: 20 pm: Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of illicit liquor cases from last few months has been solved by local police: Delhi CM

12:10 pm:2 brothers, who have collected water from more than 150 rivers, have reached Ayodhya for foundation laying ceremony of RamTemple. "Since 1968, we've collected water from 151 rivers, 8 big rivers, 3 seas and soil from 16 places of Sri Lanka," said Radhe Syam Pandey.

12:05 pm: On request of Sanjeet Yadav's family, state govt has decided to recommend CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry in Sanjeet's kidnapping case: Chief Minister's Office Sanjeet was abducted, killed & his body was thrown in Pandu river by kidnappers on June 26-27,as per police

12:00 pm: Total number of police personnel infected with COVID-19 is at 9566, of which 7,534 have recovered and 1,929 are active cases. The death toll is at 103: Maharashtra Police

11:45 am: This is not only a gold smuggling case but it is related to India's security. It is also related to the financing network of terrorist organisations. A thorough probe should be conducted. Kerala CM must resign. This is our demand: Muralidhar Rao, BJP National General Secretary

11: 30 am:1,434 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 34,913. The number of recovered cases is 21,273 and active cases are 13,404: State Health Department

11: 20 am: Delhi: MoS External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V.Muraleedharan holds a day-long hunger strike demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, over Kerala gold smuggling case.

11:10 am: I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive & was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader & a social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet:CM Adityanath

11:00 am: Rajasthan recorded 561 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 43,804 out of which 12,391 cases are active. A total of 30,710 patients have been discharged after treatment while 703 others have died so far: State Health Department

10:45 am:The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.84% : 3.16% now. Recovery rate among #COVID19 patients has increased to 65.44%: Government of India

10:30 am: The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 1st August is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

10:15 am: Andhra Pradesh: Mutyala Raju, District Collector, West Godavari has ordered a curfew in the district today, in wake of COVID-19. Police personnel makes an appeal to locals to continue cooperation with police in following curfew restrictions & norms to prevent spread of Coronavirus

10:00 am: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun passes away in Lucknow.

9: 50 am: There is a problem as we haven't yet received even the basic documents related to Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case. We don't ve post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

9: 40 am: Andhra Pradesh: A couple from Anantapuram District, who were under home isolation, died allegedly by suicide last night. Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth says, "They were found COVID-19 positive on July 25. Their treatment was complete. The reason for suicide not known yet."

9:30 am: India's COVID tally crosses 17 lakh mark with 54,736 positive cases & 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated & 37,364 deaths: Health Ministry.





9:00 am: Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines until August 5. The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to 20,972.

8:50 am: The Afghan intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security on Saturday said that it had killed ISIS Khorasan Head of Intelligence Assadullah Orakzai: TOLONews

8: 10 am: Armies of India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control today. In the meeting scheduled to start at 11 am today, India side will focus on complete disengagement by China in the Finger area: Indian Army Sources

7:50 am: Rain/thundershowers & lightning very likely during next three hours at isolated places over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Amethi, Raebareli, Pratapgarh districts and their adjoining areas: IMD

7:40 am: Canada: An anti-China protest was organized by Canada-Hong Kong Link, Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese diaspora in Toronto on August 1.

7:30 am: Gujarat Government yesterday issued transfer orders of 74 Police officers including 58 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.

7: 20 am: SpaceX Crew Dragon undocks from International Space Station (ISS) for return to Earth, reports AFP news agency quoting NASA

