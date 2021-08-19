New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 19:

8:30 am: An ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group

8:20 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to chair the United Nations Security Council briefing on "threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts" today India is the president of the Security Council for the month of August

8:00 am: Fire breaks out a plastic godown in Field Ganj area of Ludhiana, Punjab; five fire engines pressed into action

7:50 am: Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' home after fleeing: AFP news agency

7:40 am: Relatives of the people who are stranded in Afghanistan & want to return can submit relevant details to district magistrate & SSP concerned or contact 112 helpline. Uttarakhand Govt, with the help of the Centre, is committed to bring them back: Additional CS Anand Vardhan

7:35 am: Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani says he will 'speak to the nation', reports AFP news agency

7:30 am: Ashraf Ghani said that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed. He denied reports of taking large sums of money with him as he departed the Afghan presidential palace: Reuters

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan