Today we will focus on coronavirus which has claimed lives of nearly 52,000 people across the country. The deadly virus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, has also afflicted more than 27 lakh people in India. However, the recovery rate in the country has climbed to 72.51 per cent as 19,77,780 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen so far.

We will also focus on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case in which the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its orders today on a plea filed by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her from Patna from Mumbai. The verdict may also settle the question whether the CBI is allowed to take over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 19:

7:40 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sambhal, Gulaothi, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Noida, Baraut, Baghpat, Khatauli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut, Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad and parts of Delhi during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

7:30 am: A private school in Jalaun conducted classes by calling students to the school amid #COVID19. Premchand, Basic Shiksha Adhikari says, "No instructions have been issued by govt to reopen schools. Strict action will be taken against the manager & principal of the school."

7:20 am: China and the United States will each allow air carriers to double current flights to eight per week between the world’s two largest economies, reports Reuters quoting US Transportation Department.

7:10 am: Delhi: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Vinod Nagar area. Manjeet, Additional DCP, East District says,"She was declared brought dead when taken to hospital. We are investigating the matter further.

7:00 am: Maharashtra: A Nagpur based doctor allegedly died by suicide after killing her husband & two children, yesterday. Police says,"Bodies of the husband & children were found on the bed, while the doctor was found hanging in the next room. Probe underway."

Posted By: Talib Khan