New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that’s why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today we will focus on coronavirus which has claimed lives of more than 51,000 people across the country. The deadly virus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, has also afflicted more than 27 lakh people in India. However, the recovery rate in the country has climbed to 72.51 per cent as 19,77,780 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen. With the virus continuing to grow at an alarming rate, Prime Minister recently held a meeting with chief ministers of the 10 worst-hit state to discuss the pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 18:

1:55 pm: Maharashtra: Man in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district gives lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity. Deputy Director Education Divisional Nashik Pravin Patil says, the area has fewer mobile network towers.

1:50 pm: India has also recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours. This is higher than the confirmed cases added during the same period (55,079): Government of India.

1:45 pm: India has set another record in COVID-19 tests conducted per day. Nearly 9 lakh (8,99,864) tests conducted in a single day, the highest tests/day so far. With this, the cumulative tests have reached 3,09,41,264: Govt of India

1:42 pm: Congress repeatedly raised issue of bias with many Facebook executives. Would suggest to set up a high-level inquiry into Facebook India leadership team & submit report to Facebook Inc. within a reasonable period of time: KC Venugopal,AICC Gen Secy to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

1:40 pm: As per law, Bihar Police ought to have registered a zero FIR & transfer the probe to Mumbai Police. Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the case. Rhea will not submit to an illegal investigation: Lawyer of #RheaChakraborty

1:35 pm: Comments at last SC hearing, make it evident that this has become more about politics than truth. Unwanted & irrelevant submissions are being made. Number of politicians taking advantage of the case on eve of elections in Bihar: #RheaChakraborty's lawyer

1:30 pm: Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena: #RheaChakraborty's lawyer

1:20 pm: The Assembly Session will be held from September 7 to September 18: Yashpal Sharma, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Assembly

1:10 pm: 5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crores were identified in 100 Smart Cities. As of today, Mission has tendered around 4,700 projects worth Rs 1,66,000 crores which is about 81% of the total projects proposed: Union Minister HS Puri at CII-Webinar

1:00 pm: 40% of our population is expected to live in our urban centres by 2030. To cater to this growing urban population, India has to build 600 to 800 million sq m of urban space every year till 2030: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at CII-Webinar

12:50 pm: MP govt has taken an important decision today. We will be taking necessary legal steps so that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh are only given to the state's youth: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

12:40 pm: Parliamentary Committee for Home to meet tomorrow to discuss #COVID19 situation in the country. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria will also be present in the meeting along with Health Ministry official

12:30 pm: Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded statement of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, yesterday in Delhi. He was asked about the missing funds from Sushant's bank accounts. ED asked him how he got to know that Rs 15 crores were siphoned off from Sushant's account: Sources

12:20 pm: Air India's Vande Bharat Mission flights to and from Hong Kong banned by Hong Kong authorities due to #COVID19 related issues

12:10 pm: I have not insulted doctors. The way they are serving is commendable. My remark was in reference to WHO, wherein I meant that #COVID19 pandemic had not taken place, if WHO had worked efficiently: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on his remark, 'compounders know more than doctors'

11:45 am: Alappuzha: Kerala Water Transport Dept has converted rescue boats into ambulances during #COVID19 pandemic. Santhosh Kumar, Vigilance Wing Inspector says, "This service has helped many #COVID19 patients who live in locations cut-off from the mainland reach hospitals."

11:30 am: 112 people dead and 56,91,694 affected due to floods across 30 districts of Assam: State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA)

11:20 am: 9 deaths and 2,239 fresh #COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 64,533 including 20,339 active cases, 43,779 recovered cases and 362 deaths: State Health Department

11:10 am: Puducherry: Streets wear a deserted look and shops remain closed as Puducherry observes complete lockdown today. CM had announced yesterday to observe curfew in the Union Territory on a trial basis today, in order to contain the spread of #COVID19

11:00 am: Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting has approved the proposal for elevation of the following six advocates, as Judges of the Delhi High Court - Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna.

10:50 am: 112 new #COVID19 positive cases and two deaths recorded in Maharashtra Police force, in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 12,495 including 10,111 recoveries, 2,256 active cases & 128 deaths: Maharashtra Police

10:40 am: Eight binational teams consisting of researchers from India & US have received awards to pursue cutting-edge research in pathogenesis & disease management of COVID-19 through Indo-US virtual networks: Ministry of Science & Technology

10:30 am: 694 fresh #COVID19 cases reported in Rajasthan today till 1030 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 63,324: State Health Department

10:20 am: There is no change in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi

10:05 am: 6 flood-stranded workers were rescued today at Gudadpally village in Bhupalapally Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district (Telangana): Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force)

9:55 am: Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection: Niraj Singh Babloo, BJP MLA & a relative of #SushantSinghRajput

9:50 am: Spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:45 am: A high tide of 4.42 meters expected at 1139 hours in Mumbai today: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

9:40 am: Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur during next three hours at isolated places over Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Lalitpur districts and adjoining areas: IMD

9:35 am: Pithoragarh: A team of State Disaster Response Force is conducting a search operation to locate a woman missing in a landslide at Dharchula

9:25 am: 3,09,41,264 samples tested up to 17th August for #COVID19. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:15 am: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Bangladesh today: Sources

9:05 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Hanumangarh & Sri Ganganagar districts & adjoining areas: Meteorological Department, Jaipur

8:55 am: Liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakhs seized in Krishna District, while it was being transported illegally. One person has been detained: Sub Inspector Ranganath, Kanchikacharla Police Station

8:45 am: The total number of cases rises to 815 in Mizoram, including 372 discharged cases and 443 active cases: State Health Department, Mizoram

8:35 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Wreath laying ceremony of the two CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Baramulla yesterday, being held in Budgam.

8:25 am: A newly recruited terrorist has been arrested by security forces from Maldera area of Shopian District: Jammu & Kashmir Police

8:13 am: A new peak of 8.97 lakh #COVID19 tests done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81% compared to the weekly national average, 8.84%: Ministry of Health

8:05 am: US: Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India in New York and others paid last tributes to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj at 'The Hindu Funeral Home' in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj passed away yesterday. His mortal remains will be flown to India.

8:00 am: Today, the nation is mourning on his (Pandit Jasraj) demise. We are assisting his friends here to take the mortal remains back to India. We want to do our best so that he is put to rest in the best possible manner: Randhir Jaiswal (Consul General of India in New York)

7:50 am: Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation & effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average: Ministry of Health

7:40 am: Tamil Nadu: Kanakaraj, a 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore.

7:30 am: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Manila in Philippines, at 05:33:50 IST today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

7:25 am: As per Constitutional mandate, we have to conduct the local body elections before the term expires on November 11. The new committee should assume office on November 12, so we will have to conduct elections before that: V Bhaskaran, Kerala Election Commissioner

7:20 am: We had a discussion with the health officials. According to them, there is no problem but we will have to follow the COVID-19 protocol. The final decision regarding the date of elections will be taken after discussing with stakeholders: V Bhaskaran, Kerala Election Commissioner

7:10 am: Odisha | One person has been arrested in connection with the rape & murder of an 18-year-old girl in Mahuldiha area of Mayurbhanj. Sudam Sahu, ASP says, "Case was registered on 3rd July and the accused Jyotiram Paduria was arrested on 16th August. Probe underway."

7:00 am: Haryana | A teenage boy was beaten up by a group of boys in Sushant Lok area of Gurugram & the video of the incident has gone viral. Preet Pal Singh, ACP (crime), Gurugram says, "Based on a complaint by the victim's mother we have registered a case. Investigation underway"

Posted By: Talib Khan