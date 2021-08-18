New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 18:

8:05 am: Covishield manufacturer- Serum Institute of India confirmed that some vaccine vials reported at the patient level were fake, according to WHO. This comes after doubts were risen about the genuineness of Covishield reaching patients in India, with the country reporting circulation of fake vials of the covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by SII.

8:00 am: People who have recovered from #COVID19 should voluntarily get themselves evaluated for TB. If it is detected at an early stage treatment will become easier: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

7:57 am: We've initiated a special drive to evaluate post-covid complications in people who have recovered from #COVID19. Since both COVID & TB infect lungs we've launched the special drive to ensure early detection of TB: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar at Vidhana Soudha on 17th Aug

7:50 am: The single-judge bench of Rajasthan High Court termed a live-in relationship between a man & a married woman "illicit". The bench denied police protection to the woman on August 12, who had said she was a victim of domestic violence after which she left her husband's house

7:43 am: US military has evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far: AFP news agency quoting official

7:35 am: Pleasure to meet Estonia FM Eva-Maria Liimets. As UNSC members, discussed our working together on maritime & cybersecurity & other global issues. Exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan. Look forward to her presence at the Council meeting tomorrow: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

7:24 am: Water level of the river Ganga has reduced now but its impact can still be seen in nearby areas. I'm closely monitoring the situation. I've directed the concerned authorities to undertake relief work & provide necessary aid in flood-affected areas: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

