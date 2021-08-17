New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 17:

8:45 am: In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

8:30 am: Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it. The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late last evening: Sources

8:15 am: MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs

8:00 am: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eases travel advisory for India; issues "a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country."

7:50 am: It's important in the national interest to furnish financial assistance of $500 million from the US Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs as a result of the situation in Afghanistan: White House

7:40 am: Several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated to India are in a secure area and will be brought back home safely in a day or two: Sources

7:30 am: Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said Taliban had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities: Reuters

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta