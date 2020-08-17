Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of August 17.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has affected nearly 26 lakh, claiming nearly 50,000 lives in India so far. With the virus continuing to grow at an alarming rate, Prime Minister recently held a meeting with chief ministers of the 10 worst-hit state to discuss the pandemic. Recently, PM Modi had said that India is in a better position than other countries because of its low mortality and high recovery rate.

Here are the LIVE updates from August 17:

15:10 pm: Lockdown extended in Bihar till Sep 6; here's what remains open and what will be closed across state

13:46 pm: In the wake of COVID019 pandemic, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has urged people to perform Muharram mourning rituals and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home: Hyderabad Police

13:45 pm: "India reports highest-ever single day recoveries with as many as 57,584 COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. Recoveries have reached nearly 2 millions i.e 19,19,842 recovered cases. Recovery rate crosses 72 per cent mark," says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

12:30 pm: Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market. 8 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway, reports ANI

12:21 pm: Delhi High Court today refused to entertain the petition seeking direction to CBI and ED to initiate a probe into alleged links between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, reports ANI

11:57 am: Supreme Court dismisses a PIL seeking instructions for the authorities to make immediate arrangements for recovery of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues from Telecom companies, reports ANI

11:56 am: 93 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death recorded in Maharashtra Police force, in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 12,383 including 9,929 recoveries, 2,328 active cases and 126 deaths: Maharashtra Police

11:27 am: West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Egra, Samaresh Das passed away today in Kolkata. He had co-morbidities and had tested positive for COVID-19, reports ANI

11:00 am: 693 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths reported in Rajasthan. Total number of cases now at 61,989 including 14,451 active cases, 46,652 recoveries and 886 deaths, says state Health Department

10:46 am:

Jammu & Kashmir: One personnel of J&K Police & two CRPF soldiers have lost their lives, after terrorists fired some rounds of fire at a joint naka party of CRPF and Police in Baramullah. Area cordoned off & search underway to nab terrorists. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/hrXIqhAuZK — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

10:41 am: Three security personnel -- two CRPF jawans and one J-K cop -- were martyred after terrorists attacked their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

9:52 am: We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation. We're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy, says Facebook

9:36 am: Sensex rises by 80.32 points, currently stands at 37,957.66

9:35 am: Initial probe reveals that a group of miscreants vandalised vehicles and fired few rounds in air in Mori Gate area last night, while they were searching for some men of another group. A clash had taken place between the two groups earlier. No CCTV footage found yet. Probe on: Delhi Police

9:35 am: Spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged and migrated and 50,921 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:10 am: 3,00,41,400 samples tested up to 16th August for COVID-19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

8:51 am: India and Nepal to hold review mechanism dialogue today via video conferencing to take stock of the progress of the ongoing projects in Nepal. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra will be holding talks with Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, reports ANI

8:21 am: Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8:15 am: Delhi: Fire breaks out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building. 5 fire tenders present at the spot, reports ANI

7:27 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas at isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

7:26 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

7:23 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 25.89 lakh people and claimed nearly 50,000 lives in India so far

