The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter today. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Suryakant and Aniruddha Bose will continue hearing the matter.

10:05 hours: Just In: India reports 32,937 fresh cases, 417 deaths and 35,909 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country stand at 3,81,947, says Union Health Ministry.

9:48 hours: Just In: Air India Kabul bound flight from Delhi will now fly at 12:30 pm instead of 8:30 pm, reports ANI.

9:26 hours: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu appoints S Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) General Secretary (Organisation).

8:57 hours: A total of 49,48,05,652 samples tested up to August 15 of which 11,81,212 were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:24 hours: A police constable shot himself on the head with the service pistol in Vasant Vihar this morning. He admitted to AIIMS trauma centre and his is condition critical, says Delhi Police.

8:08 hours: PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

7:45 hours: Navroz Mubarak! People of Parsi community have made immense contribution to several aspects of India's growth and development, tweets President Ram Nath Kovind on Parsi New Year.

7:17 hours: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his four-day visit to the US from today to attend a number of UNSC events. He will also preside over an open debate on peacekeeping at the UNSC.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting New York during India's Presidency of the UNSC and will be presiding over two high-level signature events on August 18 and 19," said the MEA in a statement.

7:11 hours: The Supreme Court will hear today a bunch of pleas seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter.

