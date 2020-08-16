New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that’s why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus -- which was first reported in China's Wuhan -- has affected more than 25 lakh and claimed nearly 50,000 lives in India so far. Amid the alarming situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that India is in a better position than countries, saying three COVID-19 vaccines are at different stages of trials and that a roadmap is ready for their distribution when cleared.

Here are the highlights of August 16:

16:26 pm: Coronavirus crisis led to 'huge decline' in planned pregnancies across India, claims report

16:13 pm:

Odisha: Flood like situation in Dhenkanal district following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/yxoCA7UQSn — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

16:12 pm: Dhoni never expressed any will to BCCI for a farewell match for him. Since he never raised it, there's no question of any such match: Former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla

16:11 pm: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expels for 6 years its 3 MLAs -- Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Prema Chaudhary and Faraz Fatami for anti-party activities, reports ANI

14:58 pm: 1,102 new COVID-19 cases, 1,930 recovered cases and 9 deaths reported in Telangana on 15th August, Saturday. Total number of cases in the state stands at 91,361, including 22,542 active cases, 68,126 recovered cases and 693 deaths, says state health department

14:58 pm:

Delhi Disaster Management Authority issues instructions to Dist Magistrates ahead of forthcoming festivals, in the wake of #COVID19. During Ganesh Chaturthi, no idol of Lord Ganesha to be set up in public places. No permission to be granted for procession during Moharram. pic.twitter.com/2sF18vGwER — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

14:57 pm: A cyclonic circulation lies over south Punjab and neighbourhood at lower levels. Convergence of strong moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea likely to further strengthen from 18th August onwards: India Meteorological Department

Due to the likely formation of a low pressure area, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 18th & 19th August: IMD

14:13 pm: Single-day spike of 63,490 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally to 25.89 lakh; death toll nears 50,000 | Check state-wise list here

13:43 pm: 2,187 new COVID-19 cases reported on 15th August in Bihar, taking the total count of active cases in the state to 35,056, says state health department

13:42 pm: Total COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 3,995 including 1,307 active cases, 2,635 recoveries and 17 deaths, says state health department

13:42 pm: Light intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deeg, Jattari, Aligarh, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hapur, Gulaoti, Modinagar, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Greater Noida, Palwal, isolated places of Delhi during next 2 hours: IMD

13:42 pm: When we picked him as the captain, we were impressed by his aggressiveness. His behaviour on and off the field was impeccable. It's difficult to fill in his shoes as his contribution was huge: Former Indian Cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on Dhoni's retirement from international cricket

12:51 pm: The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway. He continues to inspire us to work for the public: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

12:34 pm: India has called for nodal points to enable real-time information sharing among BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). The meeting was focused on the misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking: Ministry of Home Affairs

12:33 pm: In the 4th meeting of BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group held through video conferencing, communiqué was adopted reaffirming the commitment of 5 member states to international anti-drug conventions: Ministry of Home Affairs

12:06 pm:

#WATCH Canada: A 'Tiranga Car Rally' from Surrey to Vancouver organised by 'Gurukul Canada' and 'Friends of India-Canada' to celebrate #IndiaIndependenceDay.



(Video source: Consulate General of India in Vancouver) pic.twitter.com/Axwril0bSZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

11:37 am: 303 new positive cases and one death recorded in Maharashtra Police force, in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 12,290 including 9,850 recoveries, 2,315 active cases and 125 deaths: Maharashtra Police

11:18 am: 384 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of positive cases to 7,732, including 3,179 active cases, 4,443 recovered and 110 deaths, says Puducherry health department

11:18 am: 687 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths reported in Rajasthan. Total number of cases now at 60,666 including 14,265 active cases, 44,048 recoveries and 875 deaths, says state health department

11:18 am: 2,924 new COVID-19 cases and 1,521 new recoveries reported in Odisha on 15th August. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 60,050, including 18,928 active cases and 40,726 recovered cases till date, says state health department

11:17 am: Unregistered enterprises need to register themselves under Micro industry to get the benefit of MSMEs. We are also in the process to cover small traders. We need help from NGOs to encourage such people to register: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Swavalamban e-Summit 2020

10:40 am: UP Shocker: 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted and killed in Kheri, eyes gouged out, tongue cut; 2 arrested

10:39 am:

Goa: Rave party busted by Crime Branch last night at Frangipanni Villas in Vagator. Over 20 people detained and drugs worth Rs. 9 lakhs seized. FIR registered. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/SKv9pMPXVi — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

9:44 am: "With a sharply falling Case Fatality Rate below 2 per cent, India has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality globally. USA crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days. India took 156 days," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

9:44 am: 2,93,09,703 samples tested up to 15th August for COVID-19. Of these, 7,46,608 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

9:10 am: I want all Samajwadi leaders to unite again, for this I have already said that I am willing to sacrifice everything. Based on the decision of people we will fight the 2022 elections: Shivpal Yadav, President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)

9:10 am: Karnataka: The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits extended till 6 am on 18th August

8:48 am: Taliban has issued a statement saying the group does not recognize the Afghan government as a legitimate system, reports TOLO News

8:13 am: Happy Indian Independence Day!Reflecting on past 74 years, it’s remarkable how much progress our ppl have made in fight for justice. I hope you'll join me today in celebrating and commit to building better future: Kamala Harris, running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

7:21 am: I pay homage to the great speaker of our generation, 'Ajatashatru', bearer of liberal democratic values, nationalist poet, skilled administrator, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

7:20 am: Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7:18 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 25,26,193 people and claimed nearly 50,000 lives in India so far

