12:49 hours: Afghan lawmaker says Taliban capture Logar province, just south of capital Kabul, reports The Associated Press.

11:50 hours: Independence Day 2021: Central government announces Police Medal for Gallantry to 662 police personnel, President’s Police Medal for Gallantry to 628 personnel, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 88 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 662 personnel, reports ANI.

11:40 hours: BREAKING: Twitter unlocks account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

11:37 hours: In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, says PM Modi.

11:06 hours: All police stations will maintain high alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident on Independence Day. Anti-Terror Cell (ATC) and beat officers in all police stations have been activated to gather intelligence, says Mumbai Police.

Bandobast will be kept at important govt offices such as Mantralaya for government function of flag hoisting, along with anti-sabotage measures such as frisking of persons and checking of premises with bomb detection and disposal squads, it added.

11:05 hours: More than 55.73 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,00,37,990 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 53,26,03,653 doses, says Union Health Ministry.

10:36 hours: We should plant more trees to combat climate change and global warming. There should be more fruit-bearing trees in the national capital. India has always worshiped trees, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

10:09 hours: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today at 7 pm.

9:44 hours: Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 2 more bodies have been recovered at the landslide site in Nigulsari, Kinnaur on the fourth day of search and rescue operation today, taking the death to 19, reports ANI.

9:24 hours: India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases and 35,743 recoveries in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total recoveries: 3,13,38,088

Active cases: 3,87,673

Weekly positivity rate: 2.05 per cent

Total vaccination: 53.61 crores

8:55 hours: Maharashtra ATS has arrested an accused from West Bengal, who was on the run for the last 7 years in connection with the seizure of 517 fake currency notes of Rs 1000 in 2014, reports ANI.

8:34 hours: Total cases of the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra have risen to 66 after a case was reported in Thane yesterday. A total of five deaths due to the Delta Plus variant have been reported - two from Ratnagiri and one each from Mumbai, Beed and Raigad, says Maharashtra Health Department.

7:48 hours: Jharkhand reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries and one death on Friday, says state health department.

Active cases: 223

Total recoveries: 3,42,176

Death Toll: 5,131

7:35 hours: Assam reported 763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,169 recoveries and 20 deaths on Friday, says state health department.

Active cases: 8,654

Total cases: 5,78,733

Death toll: 5,471

7:25 hours: I've already instructed Deputy Collectors to consult with organisers of public events in all areas. We'll decide SOPs by taking all people into confidence. Due to rise in COVID cases, people should take precautions, says Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

