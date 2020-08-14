President's address on 74th I-Day eve LIVE: 'Fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi was the guide of our freedom movement', says Ram Nath Kovind

Today our focus will be on the current political crisis in Rajasthan. Day after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, signalling a reconciliation, the BJP is all set to move a "no-confidence motion" today in the assembly. The Congress, however, seems assured to win the floor test and has said that it would go for a trust vote to prove its majority in the house.

Apart from it, we will also focus on the current coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus has affected nearly 24 lakh and claimed over 47,000, taking India's mortality rate to 1.96 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

Here are the Live Updates of President's address to the nation:

7:30 pm: Wishing you all the best health and a beautiful future, congratulating you on the 74th Independence Day. Thank you, Jai Hind!

7:28 pm: We have a lot to offer to the world community, especially in the field of intellectual, spiritual and world peace. I pray that the whole world is well-being

7:26 pm: The entire nation pays tribute to the sacrifices of Galvan Valley.

7:25 pm: The fourth lesson is related to science and technology. The need to rapidly develop science and technology from this global epidemic has received more attention.

7:23 pm: Information and communication technologies have been adopted as an effective means of governance, education, business, office work and social interaction during the process of lockdown and subsequent unlocking respectively.

7:20 pm: Public hospitals and laboratories have played a leading role in countering Covid-19. Public health services have made it possible for the poor to cope with this epidemic. Therefore, these public health facilities will have to be made more elaborate and strengthened.

7:17 pm: I believe that in the fight against Kovid-19, it is necessary to focus on protecting both life and livelihood. We have seen the current crisis as an opportunity to revive the economy by bringing proper reforms in the interest of everyone, especially the farmers and small entrepreneurs.

7:13 pm: On this occasion, we remember with gratitude the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Due to their sacrifice, all of us are residents of a free country today.

7:08 pm: We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi was the guide of our freedom movement. The coordination between a saint and a politician reflected in his personality was possible only in the soil of India.

7:03 pm: This year, the Independence Day festivities will not take place as usual. The reason for this is obvious. The whole world is grappling with a deadly virus that has caused massive damage to life and hindered all kinds of activities.

7:00 am: It is very reassuring that in order to meet this challenge, the central government preempted the situation and took effective steps on time.

15:59 pm: Signing of these MoUs and contracts will give impetus to self-reliance in technologies related to Defence manufacturing. Self-reliance in Defence manufacturing has not been envisioned only as domestic requirement but also with perspective to build export capabilities: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

15:58 pm: Four Contracts of Defence India Start-up Challenge and four MoUs between industry partners and Defence PSUs were signed in presence today. A number of Expression of Interest/Request for Proposal were also issued: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

15:58 pm: An explosive device was planted in a motorcycle near a mosque in the 17th district area of Kabul & exploded when police tried to defuse it, injuring one policeman: Tolo News reports quoting Kabul Police Spokesman

15:21 pm: SDPI is a silly organisation. We're thinking of banning it. Two decisions will be taken shortly. 1st - properties of those involved in violence (in Bengaluru) will be confiscated. 2nd - banning SDPI. These 2 matters will be discussed in cabinet meet on Aug 20: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

15:20 pm: SC refuses to extend interim bail of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra. He was granted bail earlier after it was appraised that his father was COVID positive and is in ICU at hospital. He had been in jail in alleged fraud case related to delaying housing projects in Noida and Gurugram, reports ANI

13:58 pm: 328 new COVID19 cases, 181 cured cases & 4 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,995, including 2,880 active cases, 4,009 cured cases & 106 deaths: State Health Department

13:38 pm: India Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech-ICMR developed Covaxin phase I trial results out; know details here

13:17 pm: 147 more policemen found COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 11,920, including 2,227 active cases, 9,569 recovered cases and 124 deaths of police personnel in the state till date: Maharashtra Police

12:57 pm: We cannot sit back on the pretext of slowed down economic activities. I hope the cabinet ministers will make suggestions till 25 August and we will finalise the 'post-corona public works' plan till September 1: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

12:57 pm: 20 new COVID19 cases and 14 cured cases reported in Himachal Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 3,836. Total of 1,334 active cases, 2,449 recovered cases and 17 deaths have been reported in the state till date: State Health Department

12:06 pm: Western nations are confused about humanity and economic activities. Medical ability of superpowers broke down in March. PM led 130 crore Indians and revolutionised war against COVID-19: BJP President JP Nadda

12:05 pm: 1,977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 new recoveries and 10 deaths reported in Odisha on 13th August. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 54,630, including 16,353 active cases, 37,900 recovered cases and 324 deaths till date, says state Health Department

11:23 am: Supreme Court holds lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his alleged tweets on CJI and his four predecessors. The Court to hear the arguments on sentence against him on August 20, reports ANI

11:23 am: Supreme Court adjourns for next week the hearing of a plea by Sharjeel Imam (who was arrested for giving seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia in December 2019), seeking to club together all FIRs registered against him, reports ANI

10:50 am: Urge India to conduct thorough investigation, hold violators accountable, strictly discipline frontline troops and immediately stop provocative acts to ensure such incidents won't occur again: Chinese Foreign Min-State Councilor in magazine published by Chinese Embassy on Galwan clash

10:49 am: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable: Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi

10:08 am: 1,921 new COVID19 cases, 1,210 recovered cases and 9 deaths reported in Telangana on August 13 till 8 pm, taking the total number of cases to 88,396 in the state. 23,438 active cases, 64,284 recoveries and 674 deaths reported so far, says Telangana government

10:07 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attacked a Police party in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar, reports ANI

9:46 am: Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

9:46 am: As a longstanding friend of India, Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India: Message from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on India's Independence Day

9:45 am: Spike of 64,553 cases and 1007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged and migrated and 48,040 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:23 am: 2,76,94,416 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 13th August. Of these, 8,48,728 samples were tested yesterday: India Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:04 am: Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Najafgarh, Dwarka, Gurugram, Sohna and Manesar during the next 2 hours. No weather/rainfall alert for Redfort in Old Delhi during the next 1 hour: India Meteorological Department

9:03 am: As per notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued for Delhi International Airport (IGI) for chartered (non-scheduled) flights, no transit flight allowed to land between 6:00am-10:00am and 4:00pm-7:00 pm on Independence Day, 15th August. Scheduled flights to operate as per schedule, reports ANI

No impact on IAF, BSF, Army helicopter. State-owned Aircraft/Helicopter can fly with Governor/Chief Minister of the state, it added

7:49 am: Light rainfall would occur at isolated places over and adjoining areas of Delhi during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7:26 am: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7:24 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 23,96,638 which includes 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 discharged

