Here are the LIVE Updates of August 13:

11:10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch National Automobile Scrappage Policy at The Investor Summit in Gujarat, via video conferencing. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also present at the occasion

10:58 am: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls emergency meeting with experts regarding #COVID19 As per experts' suggestions state govt had decided to open schools. Now CM has called an emergency meeting with them soon after his return from his official tour to Dakshina Kannada

10:52 am: Strongly condemn cowardly attack on house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-yr old child was killed&others were injured. My deepest condolences to family&prayers for recovery of injured.Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon: Office of LG J&K

10:45 am: Democracy under attack, we're not allowed to speak in Parliament, media is controlled & I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought, on Twitter. That's not the case. Twitter is biased&it's something that listens to what Govt of the day says: Rahul Gandhi

10:40 am: I've 19-20 mn followers,you're denying them right to an opinion. It's not only patently unfair but also breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform. For investors, it's a very dangerous thing. Taking sides in political context has repercussions for Twitter: Rahul Gandhi

10:37 am: A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

10:30 am: Pornography case | Mumbai Crime Branch constitutes an SIT to investigate the case. An ACP-level officer to head the SIT. The team will report to senior officers of the Crime Branch.

10:10 am: Two terrorists opened fire from a building when a BSF convoy was approaching. None of us were injured. Security forces surrounded them, encounter ensued. We used rocket launchers, militant was neutralised at night: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Kulagm encounter

10:00 am: India reports 40,120 new #COVID19 cases, 42,295 recoveries & 585 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,21,17,826 Total recoveries: 3,13,02,345 Active cases: 3,85,227 Death toll: 4,30,254 Total vaccinated: 52,95,82,956 (57,31,574 in last 24 hrs)

9:45 am: From August 1-11, 543 children between 0 to 19 years of age group got infected due to #COVID19. No deaths were reported. Most children were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

9:33 am: Head of India's delegation Jitender Pal Singh with India's ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal, as they arrived for Afghan Peace talks in Doha yesterday. The Afghan Peace talks took place yesterday.

9:20 am: In the coming days till October 2, people from each district& each village will participate in this movement. Last time, 5 cr people joined us & this time 7.5 cr people will directly join us. I hope this number will go up as the campaign progresses: Union Sports Min Anurag Thakur

9:10 am: To celebrate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, we've launched Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 nationwide. This has been launched at 75 iconic locations today. This campaign will run till October 2. 75 villages from each district of the country will take part in this: Union Min Anurag Thakur

9:00 am: 48,94,70,779 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 12th August 2021. Of these, 19,70,495 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:45 am: Maharashtra: Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 flagged off from Gateway of India in Mumbai. 40 NSG (National Security Guard) Commandos are participating in the run.

8:30 am: In the incident that occurred the day before yesterday in Kinnaur (landslide), ITBP jawans were the first one to go there, NDRF reached there and started the search and rescue operation: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the launch of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

8:20 am: When we move from the 75th to 100th year of our Independence, it depends on all of us to see that in what direction do we want to take the country in those 25 years. It is possible only if we stay fit: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the launch of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

8:10 am: MP: Portals of Nagchandreshwar temple at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain opened at 12 am last night on Naag Panchami. Priests offered prayers without participation of common devotees, due to COVID. Devotees will be allowed 'darshan' only at Mahakaleshwar temple from 5 am to 9 pm.

7:45 am: "Taliban claim to capture Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city," tweets AFP News Agency

7:40 am: Six people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Plymouth in southwest England: Reuters

7:30 am: From Aug 26, weekly flights from Bareilly will operate to Delhi for 7 days, Mumbai for 4 days and Bengaluru for 3 days. These flights will connect the nation with not only Bareilly but other areas like Nainital, Ranikhet: Union Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia

7:20 am: In virtual meeting b/w senior officials of Quad countries y'day, expanding access to safe & effective vaccines across Indo-Pacific under flagship Quad Vaccine Partnership was discussed. Officials reaffirmed commitment to support open, inclusive & resilient Indo-Pacific: Aus govt

