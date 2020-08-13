Stay Tuned to Catch All the LIVE updates of August 13

Today we will focus on the situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic which has infected nearly 24 lakh people across the country. The deadly pathogen has also claimed lives of more than 47,000 people in India. However, the recovery rate in the country tops 70 per cent and over 16,40,000 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching 'Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest’, tax scheme today that aims to carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms. “The upcoming launch of the platform for ‘Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest’ by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Here are the Highlights of August 13:

4:00 pm: I have always said that the Mumbai Police is a very professional Force. But for some reason, in this case, Mumbai Police have completely gone in a wrong direction. So the family had to approach Patna Police: Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father

3:55 pm: Supreme Court adjourns the hearing of a PIL filed by advocate Ajay Agrawal for a CBI probe into #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase to August 21, Friday. The PIL stated that "the entire country is shocked by the way the Mumbai Police is handling this case".

3:50 pm: Congress party revokes the suspension of MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh. The two MLAs were suspended from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

3:45 pm: Since Supreme Court has listened to lengthy arguments in the matter I want that it should comment that the case has rightly gone to CBI. The Court should give directions that Mumbai Police should help CBI in the investigation: Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father

3:40 pm: We are bringing a no-confidence motion tomorrow in the Assembly along with our allies: Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition in #Rajasthan Assembly

3:30 pm: There are a lot of differences in the government. The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion: Satish Punia, BJP Rajasthan President

3:20 pm: Thiruvananthapuram: 38-year-old woman suffering from #COVID19 gives birth to a baby boy in an ambulance on her way to hospital with the medical support of ambulance staff. #Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja congratulated ambulance staff who volunteered to carry out the delivery

3:10 pm: India posts highest-ever single day recoveries of 56,383 in a single day. With this number, the total recovered #COVID19 patients have touched nearly 17 lakhs (16,95,982) today. The case fatality rate has further improved to 1.96%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

3:00 pm: A journalist has died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence. After talking to his wife, we have come to know that he was under stress from the past 4-5 days. A Special Investigative Team will be formed to investigate further: Naushad Alam Ansari, SP Ranchi

2:30 pm: Exceptions for H-1B applicants include - For travel as a public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit.

2:15 pm: Exceptions for H-1B applicants include - Travel supported by a request from a US govt agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations.

2:00 pm: US Govt announces national interest exceptions to Presidential Proclamations (10014 & 10052) suspending the entry of immigrants and non-immigrants presenting a risk to the United States labour market during the economic recovery following the #COVID19 outbreak.

1:45 pm: Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur at 5 pm today. State Assembly session is scheduled to convene from tomorrow

1:30 pm: Haryana’s Special Task Force (STF) recovered 62 packets of Ganja weighing 331 kg 300 grams, which was being smuggled in a tractor-trolley from Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh in Palwal district. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case: Haryana Police

1:15 pm: 51 new #COVID19 cases & 24 recoveries reported today taking the tally to 3,687, including 1,257 active cases, 2,386 cured cases and 16 deaths till date: State Health Department, Himachal Pradesh

1:00 pm: The International Film Festival of India 2020 will be held as per schedule in the last week of November this year. All SOPs and guidelines issued by Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting will be followed: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

12:45 pm: A private bus gets stuck under a waterlogged bridge in #Delhi's Tughlakabad area. A proclainer has been brought to the site to pull out the bus.

12:40 pm: #SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty also files her written submissions before Supreme Court in connection with the case.

12:35 pm: Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Bihar had requested Mumbai authorities for removal of quarantine of Vinay Tiwari, however, the same had been unfortunately disregarded by them: Bihar Goverment in its reply before Supreme Court

12:30 pm: #SushantSinghRajput death case: Bihar Government files detailed reply before Supreme Court in Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

12:25 pm: CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas (in file pic) who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital: Chief Ministers' Office

12:20 pm: 1,931 new #COVID19 positive cases and 11 deaths reported in Telangana on August 12, taking the total number of cases to 86,475, including 22,736 active cases, 63,074 recoveries and 665 deaths so far: State Health Department

12:10 pm: Kochi: Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court dismisses the bail petition of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case

12:00 pm: Puducherry records 305 new #COVID19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases and deaths to 6,680 and 102 respectively: Union Territory Health Department

11:50 am: Taxpayers charter is also a big step in the country's development journey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at launch of the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring The Honest

11:40 am: There was a time when there used to be a lot of talk about reforms. Sometimes decisions were taken out of compulsion or pressure and were called reforms. Due to this, the desired results could not be achieved. Now this thinking & approach, both have changed: PM Narendra Modi

11:30 am: This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment & taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25: Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi

11:20 am: The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results: PM Modi

11:10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring The Honest

11:00 am: PM's vision is to empower the taxpayer, to provide a transparent system & to honour honest taxpayers. To realise this vision, CBDT has given a framework & put in place this system: Finance Minister Sitharaman at launch of platform for “Transparent Taxation–Honoring the Honest”

10:50 am: 381 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for #COVID19 & 3 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 124. Total cases in the police force stand at 11,773, out of which 9,416 have recovered and 2,233 are active cases: #Maharashtra Police

10:45 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces have busted two hideouts of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo, Awantipora. Incriminating material and a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition recovered

10:30 am: Jarnail Singh (former MLA, Rajouri Garden) suspended from primary membership of the party over his comments on Hindu goddesses: Aam Aadmi Party

10:25 am: Air Intelligence Unit Kannur has seized gold worth over Rs 45 lakhs from two passengers who arrived from Dubai. The gold was concealed inside umbrellas, ball pens & in place of jeans button. Both the passengers arrested and further investigation on.

10:20 am: Jammu: Full dress rehearsal was held at Mini Stadium Parade Ground today for Independence Day celebrations

10:15 am: The total number of samples tested up to 12th August is 2,68,45,688 including 8,30,391 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

10:05 am: Spike of 66,999 cases and 942 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged & 47,033 deaths: Ministry of Health

9:55 am: Karnataka: FIR filed against 17 main accused in 11th August Bengaluru violence

9:45 am: Bengaluru: Section 144 has been imposed in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on 15th August

9:35 am: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support: Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi

9:20 am: Former President Pranab Mukherjee (file pic) alive & haemodynamically stable, says his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee had tested positive for #COVID19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital on August 10.

9:00 am: Latest satellite images indicate that wet spell will continue over major parts of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Madhya Pradesh: India Meteorological Department (IMD

8:45 am: Rajasthan: 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Shahabad area of Baran district. Hariprasad Rana, Station Incharge says, "Case registered, we have also inspected the site of crime. Further investigation is underway."

8:20 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Gurugram, and Manesar till 10 am: India Meteorological Department (IMD

8:00 am: Uttarakhand: A thick blanket of fog engulfs Dehradun this morning; visuals from IT Park area. India Meteorological Department has predicted "partly cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm" in the district today.

7:50 am: Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 649 in Mizoram, with one more case being reported in Champhai district; active cases stand at 319: State Directorate of Information and Public Relations

7:40 am: Assam govt has announced a scheme under which a family will get approx Rs 1000 per month for daily needs. But the family has to nominate a woman, male members are not entitled to the benefit. We're going to cover 17 lakhs families under this scheme: State Minister HB Sarma

7:30 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over & adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat & Karnal during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

7:20 am: Delhi: Waterlogging near New Delhi Railway Station following rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in Delhi today.

7:10 am: The HM is actively working to curb drug trafficking which, in some cases, might originate in the northeastern region. We have seen some positive results in the last one year & hope to see some major breakthrough this year too: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

7:00 am: Central govt is focused on resolving the Naga problem as well as, if possible, the ULFA issue. The Home Minister is working very sincerely to resolved the intra-state dispute on boundary amicably, taking every state into confidence: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

