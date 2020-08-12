Stay tuned to catch all the Live updates of August 12 here:

Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic which has so far afflicted 22.68 lakh people in the country of which nearly 7 lakh are active cases while more than 15 lakh people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The recovery rate in the country stood at nearly 70 per cent. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to 45,257.

Apart from this, the Rajasthan political crisis seems to be over as rebel MLA Sachin Pilot on Tuesday evening returned to Jaipur after meeting Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi. The duo assured Pilot of forming a 3-member committee to hear Pilot's grievances.

Here are the Highlights of August 12:

5:00 pm: Chhattisgarh: Mahasamund police today arrested an inter-state smuggler Shankar Lal Vaishnav and seized heroin worth Rs 1.46 crore from him. An automatic pistol & 2 magazines were also recovered from the accused

4:45 pm: Three terrorist associates arrested today, they were involved in terror-funding activities and working with different terrorist outfits in Northern districts of Kashmir. Rs 5 lakhs recovered from their possession: Jammu & Kashmir Police

4:30 pm: Riot was planned. Petrol bombs & stones were used in destruction of property. Over 300 vehicles were burnt. We have suspects but can only confirm after investigation. We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh: CT Ravi, Karnataka Minister on Bengaluru violence

4:15 pm: I have spoken to Home Minister, Police officials & my party leaders over the incident. All those who did this are not from my constituency, they are outsiders. It will be good if I get security: Congress MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose residence in Bengaluru was attacked last night

4:00 pm: Yesterday some unknown people set my house on fire, they hurled petrol bombs. Police should investigate & take action against culprits. If this can happen to an MLA, what would happen to others?: Congress MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose residence in Bengaluru was attacked last night

2:25 pm: Assistant Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain died today after the floor of illegal construction inside Gupta building on Ram Bagh road collapsed. ASI Zakir Hussain was taking photographs of the illegal construction on the 3rd floor of the building when the floor collapsed: Delhi Police

2:10 pm: Maharashtra: Gondia police recovered IED explosives planted by Naxalites during a search operation at Murkutdoh-Sonegaon village of Salekasa Tahsil. Police also recovered an IED detonator, wire, and a battery from the spot.

2:00 pm: Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders visited Gangana, Jodhpur district today to express condolence to the 11 members of a family who were found dead at their home. The family had migrated from Pakistan and its 11 members were found dead on August 9.

1:55 pm: Death toll in Rajamala landslide rises to 54 after two bodies were recovered. 16 people are still missing: Idukki District Collector The incident occurred in Idukki district on Friday last week

1:45 pm: 39 new #COVID19 cases & 19 recovered cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the state to 3,536, including 1,200 active cases, 2,292 recoveries and 16 deaths till date: State Health Department, Himachal Pradesh

1:25 pm: Isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northern parts of Konkan & Goa from 13th-15th August. Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours: India Meteorological Department

1:10 pm: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable & on a ventilator: Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi Cantt Pranab Mukherjee (file pic) underwent emergency surgery for a brain clot on 10th Aug

12:50 pm: These also include 21 women police officers. This medal was constituted in 2018 to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

12:40 pm: "Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” 2020 awarded to 121 Police personnel - 15 are from CBI, 10 each from MP and Maharashtra Police, 8 from UP Police, 7 each from Kerala and West Bengal Police, and the remaining from the other States/UTs: Home Ministry

12:30 pm: Punjab: Devotees offer prayers at a Krishna Temple in Ludhiana on the occasion of #Janmashtami. Priest of the temple says, "Due to #COVID19 turnout of devotees is less this year. Priests of the temple will participate in the 'mangal abhishek' to avoid gathering of people."

12:15 pm: 481 new #COVID19 cases, 138 recoveries and 5 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of cases to 6,381 cases, including 2,616 active cases, 3,669 recovered cases and 96 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Puducherry

12:10 pm: I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour of a post on social media thousands of people gathered & damaged 200-300 vehicles & MLA's residence. We'll take serious action. It was an organised incident. SDPI is behind it: Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on violence in Bengaluru city.

11:55 am: FIFA & Asian Confederation have jointly decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 & AFC Asian Cup China 2023, originally scheduled to take place during international match windows in October & November 2020, will be rescheduled to 2021:FIFA

11:30 am: I strongly condemn the incident and our party also condemns whatever happened last night. It happened due to a person's post on social media. At this point, it is important to maintain peace. I have called a meeting of our legislators at 12 o'clock today. I have spoken to our CLP leader Siddaramaiah, we will give full support to the government to maintain peace and harmony: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

11:20 am: We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfill our resolve to serve the state: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

11:10 am: 595 new #COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. Total number of cases now at 55482 including 14103 active cases, 37917 discharged cases and 821 deaths: State Health Department

10:55 am: It's natural for MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode occurred & the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I've explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people & save the democracy: Rajasthan CM

10:45 am: On reliable info about plans of attack by terrorists & through ground investigation, a joint team of SOG Handwara & SOG Bandipora 13 RR, 32 RR, 92 CRPF arrested Aquib Ahmad Rather - one LeT terrorist at Hajin, Bandipora. Arms-ammunition recovered. Case registered: Kashmir Police

10:35 am: The fight is to save democracy and it will continue. All our MLAs stayed together for such a long time. This is a victory of the people of Rajasthan. It is our duty to serve the people of the state: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaisalmer

10:15 am: Issues regarding food and accommodation have been resolved. There are some cases here where children are also staying with the families as they didn't have facility to keep them away. Arrangement of home quarantine is being made for them: Chief Medical Officer, Udham Singh Nagar

10:05 am: Uttarakhand: #COVID19 patients, kept at a COVID care centre in Pantnagar of Udham Singh Nagar dist protested yesterday alleging lack of proper food facility & accommodation. They say, "Some of us were shifted here from Khatima. We neither get proper food nor bathroom facilities."

9:50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” via video-conferencing tomorrow.

9:40 am: Single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally rises to 23,29,639 including 643948 active cases, 1639600 cured/discharged/migrated & 46091 deaths: Ministry of Health

9:20 am: 2,60,15,297 samples tested up to 11th August 2020 for #COVID19. Of these, 7,33,449 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:10 am: DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru vandalised last night, as violence broke out in the city over an alleged inciting social media post. Sec 144 CrPC imposed in Bangaluru city,curfew in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station limits. 2 died, 110 arrested, 60 Police personnel injured

9:00 am: Lord Krishna's message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in working of all our Corona warriors. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with good health and prosperity: President Ram Nath Kovind

8:55 am: Karnataka: Violence broke out in Bengaluru last night over an alleged inciting social media post. 2 died, 110 arrested, around 60 Police personnel injured. As per Bengaluru Police Commissioner, accused Naveen arrested "for sharing derogatory post". Latest visuals from DJ Halli.

8:45 am: Karnataka: Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was attacked last night, as violence broke out in Bengaluru over an alleged inciting social media post. Section 144 imposed in entire Bangalore city. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

8:35 am: One soldier lost his life in action in the ongoing Pulwama encounter. One AK along with grenades, pouches & other war like stores recovered. Search operation underway: Chinar Corps, Indian Army

8:25 am: Karnataka: Five people, including a baby, charred to death and 27 injured, last night in Hiriyur near Chitradurga district, after their bus caught fire on National Highway 4. The injured have been shifted to hospital.

8:15 am: Pulwama encounter update - One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police.

8:00 am: She did very very poorly in primaries. I was pretty surprised that he picked her. She was very nasty to Joe Biden&it's hard to pick somebody who is that disrespectful: US President Donald Trump on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris as his running mate

7:50 am: We have reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of their Coronavirus vaccine candidate. The federal government will own these vaccine doses: US President Donald Trump

7:40 am: Light rain would occur over a few isolated places of East Delhi, South Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7:30 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over & adjoining areas of isolated places of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Roorkee, Khataoli, Hastinapur, Nazibabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Agra, Tundla, Mathura & Muzaffarnagar during the next one & half hours: IMD

7:20 am: Accused Naveen arrested for sharing derogatory posts on social media: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant Two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence that broke out over the social media post, in Bengaluru last nigh

7:10 am: 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Bengaluru over an alleged inciting social media post: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bengaluru

7:00 am: Bulandshahr: FIR registered in the matter involving death of a girl in a road accident in Aurangabad yesterday, under Section 279 and Section 304-A of the IPC and provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

