Here are the LIVE Updates of August 12:

8:10 am: A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in search and rescue operation at Kinnaur landslide site in Himachal Pradesh Death toll in the incident is 13

8:00 am: The number of dead bodies recovered from the landslide site of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh rises to 13 after the retrieval of another body: ITBP

7:50 am: GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended: ISRO

7:40 am: "Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east," tweets AFP News Agency quoting authorities

7:30 am: PM Modi to participate in 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad', interact with women SHG members today

