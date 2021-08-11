New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of August 11:

10:20 am: Coimbatore | Case registered against 10 AIADMK MLAs, 187 unnamed party workers and 3 former MLAs for staging demonstration in front of the residence of AIADMK leader SP Velumani a raid by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption was underway at his residence yesterday

10:10 am: COVID19 | Odisha reported 1,078 new cases, 65 deaths and 1,319 recoveries on August 10; The number of active cases in the state is 10,682

10:05 am: Permission has been granted for a research study by CMC Vellore (Tamil Nadu) on mixing of vaccines doses: Dr V K Paul, Niti Aayog during a press briefing on Tuesday

10:00 am: Uttarakhand: Chardham Teerthpurohit Haq Hakukdhari Mahapanchayat Samiti to start a state-wide agitation against the state govt from Aug 17 demanding dissolution of Devasthanam Board. The committee has said that its members will march to CM residence on Aug 16 over their demand

9:45 am: More than 53.24 crore (53,24,44,960) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 51,56,11,035 doses, as per data available at 8 am today: Union Health Ministry

9:36 am: More than 2.25 Cr (2,25,03,900) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered: Union Health Ministry

9:25 am: India reports 38,353 new cases in last 24 hours; Active caseload currently 3,86,351; lowest in 140 days. Recovery rate rises to 97.45% : Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:15 AM: Drugs Controller General of India gives nod for conducting a study on mixing Covaxin & Covishield.

9:00 am: The total number of samples tested up to 10th August is 48,50,56,507 including 17,77,962 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:40 am: Maharashtra | BMC begins issuance of local train passes to fully vaccinated people for whom services begin on August 15. Visuals from Dadar station, Mumbai. "We're verifying vaccination certificates of people administered both doses & issuing them QR codes," says Anil Kate, BMC

8:25 am: A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held today in Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha.

8:15 am: COVID-19 | Mizoram reported 863 new cases and 171 total deaths, yesterday. Active cases at 12,427 and total positive cases at 46,320

8:00 am: Family members of Indian men and women hockey players from Punjab receive them at Amritsar "We'll start training from next month. We have a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth & Asian Games. Confidence of team is high," says men's hockey team player Gurjant Singh

7:50 am: Telangana | A local BJP leader in Medak District died after he was set ablaze by unidentified persons. A case has been registered. "Few persons set him on fire along with his car. We found his burnt body in the trunk of his car," said Chandana Deepti, SP, Medak

7:40 am: Countdown for the launch of GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission commenced today at 0343 hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

7:30 am: Maharashtra | A teenager was arrested in Navi Mumbai for strangulating her mother to death after being scolded over studies. "The mother wanted her daughter to become a doctor. I appeal parents not to put extra pressure on children," said Suresh Mengde, DCP, Navi Mumbai

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan