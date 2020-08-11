New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that’s why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far affected 22,15,075 people in India so far while 44,386 have succumbed to the novel infection, caused by SARS-CoV-2. The mortality rate in India stands at 2 per cent which is the lowest in the world while the active number of coronavirus cases is 6,34,945.

Apart from this, we will be focusing on Rajasthan political crisis, which has come to an end ahead of the Assembly session on August 14, after rebel leader Sachin Pilot's meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress party appointed a three-member committee to hear Pilot's grievances, which held a meeting with him at the party's 15 GRG Road war room. After the meeting, Pilot said that the issues he had were based on principle and that it was important to raise them for the interest of the Congress party.

Here are the Highlights of August 11:

3:00 pm: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over & adjoining areas of Kosali, Rewari, Palwal, Aurangabad, Dadri, Noida, Gr. Noida, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Khurja, Narora, Sahaswan, Badayun, Isolated places of Delhi during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

2:45 pm: There are serious apprehension of bias in the case, the ends of justice will be met if prayers will be allowed: Shyam Divan, #RheaChakraborty's lawyer argues in SC over her plea seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase

2:30 pm: At the time when Corona is rampant in the country, the govt should focus on its people. I think the Govt was not serious towards combating Corona and the works of public welfare were also affected. I think there are chances that it will happen in future too: BSP Chief Mayawati

2:20 pm: I appeal to the Governor of #Rajasthan to take cognisance of the situation in the state and carry out his constitutional responsibility: BSP Chief Mayawati

2:10 pm: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests negative for #COVID19.

2:00 pm: It seems that Congress govt in #Rajasthan is safe now but it can't be said that when will the drama between Mr Pilot & Mr Gehlot begin again. BSP wants to say that the long due internal conflict between these two has affected works of public welfare in state: BSP Chief Mayawati

1:45 pm: Evacuation of 1000 tonnes fuel oil from Wakashio by barge deployed by Indian Oil (Mauritius) Ltd IOML in progress: High Commission of India, Port Louis, Mauritius

1:25 pm: Former Pres Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Delhi's Army Hospital on 10 Aug in critical condition. He underwent emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot. Post-surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He also tested COVID-19 positive: Army RR Hospital

1:10 pm: Vijayawada: Somu Veerraju sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh BJP President today. After taking the oath, he said, "Ruling & opposition parties in the state are family-centric parties, and BJP is the appropriate alternative for them. BJP can fill the great political vacuum in the state."

1:04 pm: Supreme Court asks Allahabad High Court to hear & expeditiously consider the matter on merits & to consider in 15 days time, whether Dr Kafeel Khan can be released or not. Dr Kafeel Khan was jailed under NSA for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during CAA protests at AMU

1:01 pm: Supreme Court said that daughters will have the right over parental property even if the coparcener had died prior to the coming into force of the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005.

12:58 pm: CM Captain Amarinder Singh today sought from PM Narendra Modi a liberal financial package for states to fill the collection gap caused by the pandemic, and also flexibility on Covid-related terms of expenditure in SDRF: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

12:55 pm: During a video conference meeting of PM Modi with CMs of some states to review COVID situation, Capt Amarinder Singh said a current cap of 35% in State Disaster Relief Fund for COVID related expenditure, as per MHA guidelines, is not sufficient to meet current requirements: Punjab CMO

12:50 pm: Citing the state’s rising cases of COVID, which have gone up to 24891 with 604 deaths, the CM urged PM Modi to review the UGC decision on mandatory exams for exit classes to be held by September 30: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (PMO)

12:45 pm: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Moradabad, Sambhal, Sahaswan, Sonipat, Bagpat, Noida, Chandausi, Narora during next 2 hours: IMD

12:40 pm: I keep hearing that MCD school teachers are not getting salaries & students are not getting books. If BJP is incapable of running them, give it to us & we will run them properly. But BJP should first admit that they can't manage them: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on MCD schools

12:30 pm: I harbour no wish to have a post, these things come and go. We need to work in the direction of strengthening the public's confidence and trust in us: Sachin Pilot, Congress

12:20 pm: Kerala: 151-year-old St. Paul's CSI church in Chungam Kuruvelly Padasekharam collapsed today after a bund breached in Alappuzha. Water entered the church as it was situated in the middle of 2 paddy fields. Locals were shifted as authorities had warned about the breach beforehand

12:10 pm: In our meeting, Priyanka ji and Rahul ji heard our grievances patiently and assured that a road map will be chalked out to solve them: Sachin Pilot

12:00 pm: A three-member committee has been formed by Congress after issues raised by me and some MLAs. The issues we raised were of importance. There is no place for malice or personal enmity in politics: Sachin Pilot

11:50 am: Supreme Court has asked the Centre to file a reply to the Intervention Application (IA) within two weeks and posted the matter after two weeks. Court also closed and disposed of the contempt case filed by the petitioner in the case.

11:40 am: Meeting of BJP Legislature Party, which was proposed to be held at 4.00 pm today at Hotel Crown Plaza, Jaipur, is amended. All the MLAs are requested to be present at BJP Office, Jaipur on August 13 at 11.00 am: Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition in #Rajasthan Assembly

11:35 am: Rajasthan: Three independent MLAs Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh met CM Ashok Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur, earlier today.

11:30 am: Income Tax & CBI are being misused and politics is being done in the name of religion. But our govt will complete its full term of 5 years and we will win the next elections as well: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

11:20 am: Peace and brotherhood will remain in our party. A 3-member committee has been formed (by Congress) to resolve the grievances. BJP tried its best to topple the govt, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even one has left us: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

11:10 am: ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan sealed after 22 people, including priests, from the temple tested positive for #COVID19, ahead of #Janmashtami. An official says, "Movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed."

11:00 am: The Center today submitted to the Supreme Court that a Committee is considering as to whether allowing 4G internet access on a trial basis in one district in Jammu and one in Kashmir or not. Easing will come into effect after 15 August, the Centre said.

10:55 am: The Standing Committee on Information Technology meets at 11 am today in Parliament to discuss 5G telecom and Internet shutdowns. Looking forward to a constructive discussion: Congress' Shashi Tharoor, Chairperson, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology

10:50 am: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) had issued a show-cause notice to Air Asia India on 28th June, in connection with a pilot levelling allegation that the airline engages in compromising on the issue of safety.

10:40 am: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspends Captain Manish Uppal, the Head of Operations, Air Asia and Captain Mukesh Neema, Chief of Flight Safety, Air Asia, over safety violations by Air Asia.

10:35 am: PM Narendra Modi to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh today, to discuss corona related situation.

10:25 am: We had called for a legislature party meeting today. As some of our people are in Gujarat and won't be able to reach today, also tomorrow is Janmashtami. So, everyone suggested that the meeting should be held after Janmashtami: Satish Punia, BJP Rajasthan President

10:15 am: The total number of #COVID19 samples tested up to 10th August is 2,52,81,848 including 6,98,290 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

10:00 am: Villagers from Sabha Ghurdi village of Pithoragarh district are building a temporary bridge over the river. Due to heavy rains in the area, all the roads & bridges were washed away in the river. More bridges are being constructed in the area to connect villages

9:40 am: On the way, a bullet overtook us several times, I lowered the speed of my bike. The bullet rider then went ahead and stopped. I suddenly lost control & hit the bike. My niece was hurt: Sathendra Bhati, Uncle of the victim with whom she was travelling during the accident

9:30 am: Now, India has 28.21% active cases, 69.80% cured/discharged/migrated and 1.99% deaths: Government of India.

9:20 am: Single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated & 45,257 deaths: Ministry of Health

9:10 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Kurukshetra, Nazibabad, Yamunanagar during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

9:00 am: Uttarakhand: Several shops damaged and road blocked after a landslide occurred on Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district, following heavy rainfall last night.

8:55 am: Statement from US Secret Service on officer involved shooting, "The White House Complex was not breached during the incident and no Secret Service protectees were ever in danger."

8:40 am: Two of my ministers in the Cabinet, Kandasamy and Kamalakannan tested positive for COVID-19. I appeal to people moved with them to go for testing: Puducherry Chief Minister, V Narayanasamy

8:25 am: Andhra Pradesh Government issues order keeping Dr. K Siva Sankara Rao, Professor of General Surgery, SMC, Vijayawada in Full Additional Charge to the post of Superintendent, Government General Hospital, Vijayawada.

8:15 am: The suspension of flights to Kolkata from high COVID-19 prevalence cities (viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad) will continue till 31st August: West Bengal Government

7:50 am: COVID-19 Virtual Networks being developed under India-US Science & Technology Endowment Fund will allow Indian & US scientists & engineers to carry out joint research activities virtually & leverage current infrastructure & funding mechanism: Ambassador of India to US, TS Sandhu

7:40 am: India has a long-standing partnership with US in the area of health & scientific research. Since initial days of the outbreak of COVID, our scientists & institutions have been actively engaged in exchange of information: Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

7:30 am: Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration chaired by Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog to meet on 12 Aug to consider logistics & ethical aspects of procurement & admin of COVID vaccine. Committee will engage with stakeholders including state govts & vaccine manufacturers: Health Ministry

7:20 am: A joint search operation was launched late evening yesterday in Lalpura, Kupwara on Jammu & Kashmir Police inputs. Three suspects apprehended. 1 AK & 2 pistols with magazines & ammunition recovered. Joint operation in progress: Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

7:10 am: Family members of the patient have alleged that he was not treated properly by doctors, leading to his death. They are lodging an FIR. We will investigate the case & take action accordingly: Sanjeev Uikey, Additional SP, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

7:00 am: Madhya Pradesh: Doctors allegedly attacked attendants of a patient at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur on Saturday. ASP Sanjeev Uikey says, "The person was likely #COVID19 patient & shifted to another ward after he tested negative for the disease."

