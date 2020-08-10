New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that’s why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic. The deadly pathogen, which was reported first in China, has affected over 2.1 million in India so far. However, the Centre has asserted that the situation is under control, saying the country has a recovery rate of over 68 per cent which is the highest in the world. The government, however, has urged people to take all the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, we will also focus on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. Ahead of the Assembly session in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked his MLAs to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state. The assembly session in the state, which has been witnessing political turmoil after the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and legislators loyal to him, will start on August 14.

Here are the highlights of August 10:

16:06 pm: Rajasthan Political Crisis | Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court extends the Police custody of accused Sanjay Jain till August 12, reports ANI

15:26 pm: Rajasthan turmoil easing? Reconciliation talks gain pace amid hints at Rahul Gandhi-Sachin Pilot meeting

14:55 pm: Human-elephant conflict is a serious challenge to elephant conservation. On the eve of World Elephant Day, we're launching 'Best Practices on Human-Elephant Conflict Management' document, as we're committed to the betterment of elephants: Union Environment Min Prakash Javadekar

14:21 pm: Delhi High Court directs Delhi University to issue the digital degree certificates by email on or before 13th August, to doctors who have graduated from various medical colleges in Delhi in 2017 and 2018

13:52 pm: 4 new COVID19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total tally stands at 3,375 cases, including 1,153 active cases, 2,181 recovered cases and 13 deaths so far in the state, says Himachal Pradesh Health Department

13:52 pm: I condemn Telangana govt's COVID-19 management. PM's Ayushman Bharat scheme gave benefit to 55 crore families but Telangana govt kept its people deprived of it, by not implementing it: BJP President JP Nadda

13:30 pm: More than 5 million domestic passengers have flown to their destinations on 56,792 flights since calibrated domestic operations began on 25 May 2020. 93,062 passengers flew on 911 flights on 9 Aug alone: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

12:47 pm: Rajasthan Political Crisis | Rajasthan BJP legislature party meeting to be held at 4 pm tomorrow, says BJP MLA from Chomu Ramlal Sharma

12:31 pm: Death toll in Rajamala landslide rises to 48, as 5 more bodies have been recovered: Kerala Government

12:31 pm: 56 injured passengers discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness: Air India Express on Kozhikode Plane Crash

12:30 pm: 245 new COVID19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Puducherry today. State's case tally now stands at 5,624, including 2,180 active cases, 3,355 recovered, and 89 deaths: UT Health Department

10:17 am: 62,064 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 22 lakh; death toll climbs to 44,386 | Check state-wise list here

9:55 am: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 9 is 2,45,83,558 including 4,77,023 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

9:29 am: Rajasthan Crisis | Rajasthan Congress MLAs in yesterday's legislature party meeting demanded action against Sachin Pilot and other rebelling MLAs. State Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said he will not advocate for rebels in front of party high command, ANI quoted sources as saying

9:03 am: Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated, tweets PM Modi

8:52 am: Rain and thundershowers and lightning very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 10:00 hrs IST) at isolated places over Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Saharanpur districts and adjoining areas: Lucknow Meteorological Centre

8:25 am: Air India Plane Crash: Preliminary inquiry report reveals how Kerala mishap happened

8:02 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was shot at by terrorists yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries, reports ANI

7:41 am: India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark. Infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:40 am: The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 620 in Mizoram. Active cases stand at 322, says Mizoram government

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma