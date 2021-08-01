New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

7:52 am: 211 people and 438 animals have died in incidents related to rain, cloudburst and landslide in Himachal Pradesh during this monsoon. 109 houses are fully damaged. Estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred, says State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.

7:25 am: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to sanction Rs 800 crores for the development of health infrastructure like ICU, oxygen and medicines in the state to prevent third wave of COVID-19, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

We had requested to supply 1.5 crore vaccine doses to Karnataka. The Union health minister has assured to supply about 1 crore vaccine doses. This would help to provide 2-3 lakh vaccine doses daily, he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma