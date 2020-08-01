New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we provide our viewers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

The third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or 'Unlock 3.0' will begin in India from today. In Unlock 3.0, the Centre has provided more relaxations by allowing yoga institutes and gyms to open across the country. The government, however, has not allowed schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars to reopen.

Unlock 3.0 comes at a time when the number of cases of coronavirus is increasing at an alarming rate. So far, the deadly pathogen has affected over 16 lakh and claimed the lives of more than 35,000 in India. The government, however, has asserted that India is in a much better position than other countries because of its low mortality rate.

Here are the highlights from August 1:

17:30 pm: Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally rises to 2,596. There are 1,105 active cases, 1,462 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state: State Health Department

16:43 pm: PM Modi addresses Smart India Hackathon 2020 via video conferencing

16:39 pm: Delhi reports 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, 1,201 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 1,36,716 including 1,22,131 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,989 deaths. There are 10,596 active cases, says Delhi government

16:08 pm: The total number of recovered cases is nearly 11 lakh. With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374. The recovery rate stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

16:08 pm: Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.15% today and it is lowest since the 1st lockdown started. It has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% in mid-June: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

16:06 pm: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's name has come up in Sanjivini Cooperative Society (alleged scam). Court has also directed in the matter. He should resign on moral grounds: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

16:05 pm: A total of 51,354 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19. The death toll is at 1,677: Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad

15:17 pm: A low-pressure formation likely to take place over North Bay of Bengal on Aug 4 because of which Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning from August 1 to 5: Uma Shankar Das, Deputy Director of IMD Bhubaneswar

14:49 pm: 10 killed, several injured as crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam | Watch

14:33 pm: A person carrying meat in a truck was stopped, beaten up and taken away by a group of men. He sustained severe injuries. When police intercepted, this group created a ruckus. One person named Pradeep has been arrested. Efforts are on to nab others, says Pritpal Singh, ACP, Gurugram

13:52 pm: This scheme is not against any country, it is only India positive. I do not wish to take the name of any country. We have got proper rules and regulations with regard to our security, bordering countries, all those compliances are important: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

13:52 pm: Under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, around 22 companies have applied. These companies will produce mobile phone and components in India worth Rs 11.5 lakh crores in the coming 5 years out of which products worth Rs 7 lakh crores will be exported: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

13:25 pm: Security arrangements for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5 in place. COVID protocols will be followed. Requesting everyone to not let more than 5 people gather at a place. Also planned route diversions at 12 places to ease traffic movement: Ayodhya SSP

13:01 pm: Puducherry reports 139 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,593 including 1,357 active cases, 2,185 discharges and 51 deaths

12:40 pm: Serological Survey for COVID-19 will start from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24 per cent people came positive. This is a very technical process but will be conducted across the capital, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

12:40 pm: Hotels at places bordering Delhi such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana are open. COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Delhi, however, in these places cases are increasing. It would have been better if L-G would have given the permission, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

12:33 pm: 36 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty after they failed to show up at the scheduled time of 5 am in view of Eid al-Adha, says Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West

11:56 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya tomorrow to take stock of preparations for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, reports ANI

11:14 am: 563 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths reported in Rajasthan. The total number of cases in the state is now 42,646 including 11,979 active cases and 690 deaths, says state Health Department

10:38 am: Jammu and Kashmir: An Army personnel lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakot sector of Poonch, reports ANI

"Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Rajouri Sector (Jammu and Kashmir). Own troops responded strongly to enemy fire. In the incident, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," ANI quoted Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand as saying

10:11 am: I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves, says Congress leader PC Sharma

9:52 am: Single-day spike of 57,117 positive cases and 764 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases, 10,94,374 cured and discharged and 36,511 deaths: Health Ministry

9:24 am: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 31st July is 1,93,58,659 including 5,25,689 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:11 am: Eid Mubarak! Idu'l Zuha symbolises spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread, tweets President Ram Nath Kovind

9:11 am: Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delhi: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs offers prayer at his residence on #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/F7vZNxcn2I — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

8:24 am: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Noida, Greater Noida, Chhapraula, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Siyana, Garhmukteshwar, Jahangirabad, Kharkhoda, Narora, Moradabad, Sambhal, and Chandausi till 9:45 am: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

8:05 am: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 412 in Mizoram including 247 discharged cases and 165 active cases, says state government

8:00 am: Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Night curfews to end, gyms to open, schools to remain shut | Details here

7:45 am: In Unlock 3.0, the Centre has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry

7:26 am: In Unlock 3.0, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31

7:21 am: The third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or 'Unlock 3.0' will begin in India from today

