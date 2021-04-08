New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 8:

8:00 am: More than 9 crore COVID19 vaccine doses administered, till now: Ministry of Health

7:45 am: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane proceeded on a five-day visit to Bangladesh. The visit aims to further enhance the defence cooperation and strong bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh: Indian Army

7:30 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS. He received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on March 1

7:15 am: If surge in new cases continues, we could have a dearth of ventilator beds. Have written to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope & Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting transfer of ventilators beds from states where #COVID19 is under control: M Mohol, Pune Mayor

7:00 am: Amid surge of #COVID19 cases, night curfew (10 pm to 8 am) will be imposed in Prayagraj from tonight till further notice. Essential services exempted: District Magistrate

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan