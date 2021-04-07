New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 7:

8;00 am: Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India per year: Statement

7:55 am: In Punjab, 80% of cases are due to the UK variant of COVID19. This has been confirmed by genome sequencing. The increase in cases is event-driven like large weddings, local body elections, farmer protest, etc could have a role in it: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

7:50 am: In Bijapur attack,24 security personnel lost lives,31 injured & 1 in our custody. 4 People's Liberation Guerrilla Army personnel lost lives. Ready to negotiate with govt,they can announce mediators. Will release him. Police Jawans not our enemies:Communist Party of India (Maoist)

7:41 am: Seeing the surge in #COVID19 cases due to Kumbh Mela, the district administration has acquired Bharat Bhoomi Tourist Complex, Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Rishikesh as COVID care centres with immediate effect: District Magistrate Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava

7:32 am: We were tasked to bring him (gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari) here (to Banda jail). He was brought here late in the night: Satya Prakash Sharma, CO Sadar The BSP MLA was ferried in an ambulance amidst tight security from Punjab's Rupnagar jail to Uttar Pradesh

7:23 am: PM Modi to interact today with students, teachers, parents at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

7:10 am: Biden says every adult in US eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from April 19

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan