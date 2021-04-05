New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Farmers across the country will today protest outside Food Corporation of India (FCI) offices demanding remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The farmers are also demanding withdrawal of a decision to submit 'jamabandhi' for the procurement of wheat, rolling back direct payments to farmers in their bank accounts.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 5:

14:29 pm: I welcome her (Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan) in West Bengal. Though I don’t have family relations with her, she knows me very well. She will speak against BJP but she will never say anything against me, says BJP's Babul Supriyo.

13:34 pm: Acting is my profession. I will continue to work in cinema. But if it poses a hurdle for my political career, I will give it up. I will finish movies that I signed earlier and then think about taking new assignments, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan.

Many people say this (continuing acting after entering politics) is wrong. Even after becoming MLA, MGR acted in many films. The money he earned from acting helped him carry forward his political journey. I also need money for the same, he added.

13:15 pm: I will win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

13:04 pm: During his visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V Lavrov will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and address a joint press conference in New Delhi tomorrow.

12:26 pm: IPL permission has been granted, matches to be played with restrictions. People are not allowed to sit in the stadium, only relays can be done. Players and others involved in IPL will be required to isolate themselves at the same place, says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

The BCCI has demanded that all players should be vaccinated (for IPL), but as per ICMR guidelines, age limit is 45 years (and above). Until and unless it issues new guidelines, we can't vaccinate. As soon as we get permission, more people will be vaccinated, he added.

12:10 pm: Number of total vaccination in the country has crossed 7.9 crores today. 16,38,464 vaccine doses were administered yesterday across the country, says Union Health Ministry.

12:03 pm: Delhi: Nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Arya Kanya Gurukul in Rajinder Nagar. The school has been closed till further orders.

11:55 am: PM Narendra Modi to interact with parents and teachers during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 pm on April 7 via video conference.

11:14 am: BREAKING: A suspicious object has been found near National Media Centre in New Delhi, dog squad reaches the spot: Delhi Police

10:42 am: Actor Akshay Kumar says he has been hospitalised as a 'precautionary measure under medical advice'. He tested positive for the disease yesterday.

10:10 am: Just In: Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar has taken over as the new commander of Mathura-based One Strike Corps. The Corps is responsible for offensive operations along both Pakistan and China borders.

10:08 am: Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB

9:38 am: India reports 1,03,558 new COVID19 cases, 52,847 discharges, and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,25,89,067

Total recoveries: 1,16,82,136

Active cases: 7,41,830

Death toll: 1,65,101

Total vaccination: 7,91,05,163

9:01am: Sukma Encounter | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit today the site where Naxals attacked security personnel at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. Later, he will meet the injured jawans at hospital, reports ANI.

8:25 am: I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new COVID wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

I thank PM Modi and Union Health Ministry for making vaccine available free of cost. I also thank scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes, he added.

7:50 am: Surveillance to be intensified in containment zones. After 1 COVID case on a floor of multistorey building, entire floor would be declared containment zone. If more than 1 floor comes under scrutiny, building to be turned containment zone, says Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY.

7:31 am: 65-70 students have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur. Of which 55-60 active cases. No serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur, says Deputy CMHO P Singh.

7:25 am: The farmers will protest outside FCI offices across the country today demanding remunerative MSP for crops.

