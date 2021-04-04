Breaking News, Latest Updates April 4 LIVE: Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of the day.

11:16 am: 7.5 crore vaccine doses administered across India so far; more than 6.5 crore got the first vaccine dose whereas more than 1 crore have received the second dose. 12 States and UTs show an upward trajectory of COVID19 cases, says government.

11:16 am: The Prime Minister is taking a high-level meeting now to review the COVID19 related issues and vaccination. All senior officers including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr Vinod Paul are participating in the meeting, reports ANI.

10:51 am: Sukma Encounter | At a time when many security personnel have lost their lives, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is busy in poll campaign in Assam. He is camping here with government staff and misusing government machinery. Election Commission should investigate this matter, says Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia.

10:19 am: BREAKING: 14 students at IIT Jodhpur have tested positive for coronavirus.

"All the infected people have been kept in the Super Isolation Center of the institute," said Jodhpur Deputy CMHO Dr Pritam Singh, as reported by India Today.

9:57 am: India reports 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 60,048 discharges and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,24,85,509

Total recoveries: 1,16,29,289

Active cases: 6,91,597

Death toll: 1,64,623

Total vaccination: 7,59,79,651

9:37 am: Just In: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, goes under home quarantine

9:18 am: Petrol, diesel and LPG prices have started reducing now and they'll reduce further in the coming days. We had stated earlier also that we'll transfer benefit from decrease in crude oil prices in international market to the end customers, says Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

8:49 am: Sukma Encounter | I bow to sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace and progress, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

8:02 am: Sukma Encounter | At least 15 jawans missing after yesterday's Sukma encounter. A reinforcement party rushed to the spot. Bodies of 2 out of 5 jawans who died in encounter recovered. Among injured jawans, 23 admitted to Bijapur Hospital and 7 to Raipur hospital, say Chhattisgarh Police sources.

7:50 am: Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world, says PM Modi.

7:28 am: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that his government will announce fresh restrictions soon to tackle the surge in cases.

"After the review meeting on coronavirus, it has been decided to take strict decisions for the next 15 days. Detailed guidelines and standard operating procedure will be released in this regard soon," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma