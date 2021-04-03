New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 3:

10:55 am: We're going to Gujarat for 2 days, it's a very sensitive region, our farmers should be careful. Outsiders are not allowed there. We've to free the state's farmers, politicians, and press: Rakesh Tikait, BKU

10:45 am: The Centre is responsible, who else can it be? It's their youth wing. They were saying, "Rakesh Tikait, Go Back". Where should I go? They hurled stones, used lathis. Why are they fighting us, we're farmers, we are not a political party: BKU's Rakesh Tikait on attack on his convoy

10:35 am: Trains to not arrive at Haridwar (Uttarakhand) railway station from 11-14 April due to Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela from 12-14 April. Trains to stop at Jwalapur, Roorkee & Laksar stations where devotees will deboard, they'll be ferried in shuttle buses from there: SP GRP Manjunath TC

10:30 am: Maharashtra: All religious places in Pune to remain completely closed till April 9th in the wake of the #COVID19 situation. Visuals from Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir where people pray outside as the temple remains closed.

10;20 am: Chhattisgarh | Amid rising covid death toll, cemetry&graveyards run out of space in Durg Earlier, cremation was being held at 2 places.With rising deaths in last 2 days, many bodies have been brought to cremation centres. We're trying to arrange 2-3 places for it: Durg Collector

10:10 am: Karnataka: Classes at Basavanahalli High School and College suspended after 26 students tested positive for #COVID19.

10:00 am: India reports 89,129 new #COVID19 cases, 44,202 discharges, and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,23,92,260 Total recoveries: 1,15,69,241 Active cases: 6,58,909 Death toll: 1,64,110 Total vaccination: 7,30,54,295

9:45 am: IPL: Franchises tightening checks further after groundstaff test positive for COVID-19 at Wankhede

9:30 am: Maharashtra: In view of more Covid restrictions, hotels in Pune to provide only takeaway&home delivery services from today. Dine-in will not be allowed at eateries in Pune for next 7 days. "Govt has done the right thing. This will help to control rising caseload", say customers

9:15 am: 24,69,59,192 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 2nd April 2021. Of these, a total of 10,46,605 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

8:50 am: Snow clearance underway on Mughal road near Pir Panjal Mountain Range in Rajouri district. Following fresh snowfall, Mughal road, which connects South Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch, has been covered with thick layers of snow

8:25 am: In a raid held in Baruipur's Padmapukur area, 41 crude bombs were recovered from a bush, yesterday. Case registered, no arrest has been made yet, probe is on: District Election Officer, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

8:00 am: Four persons arrested in connection with an attack on a couple travelling by bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru by a group of people. The incident took place near Pumpwell: Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner

7:55 am: I fundamentally believe that America is a profound idea. The idea of freedom the way it is encapsulated in your Constitution is a very powerful idea but you have got to defend that idea. That is the real question: Congress' Rahul Gandhi

7:45 am: I don’t hear anything from US establishment about what’s happening in India. If you are saying partnership of democracies, I mean what is your view on what is going on here: Congress' Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns from Harvard Kennedy School

7:30 am: A Capitol Police officer has died after a car rammed into law enforcement at a security barricade. A second officer has been injured. The incident doesn't appear to be 'terrorism-related,' police say

7:15 am: The US Capitol locked down due to security incident: US Media

7:00 am: Prohibitory orders by ECI under Sec 144 for 48-hr period before April 6 targeted at unlawful assembly, possession of weapons, sticks & banners, sloganeering, loudspeakers' use & unlawful acts that are detrimental to peace & tranquillity: P Garg, Puducherry Dist Collector

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan