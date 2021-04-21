New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

8:30 am: Regular Courts and Registrars Courts shall not sit from 22nd April onwards till further orders and a separate circular is being issued with respect to the sitting of courts: Supreme Court of India

8:20 am: Matters shown in the final cause lists of miscellaneous matters & regular hearing matters for 22nd April and matters shown in the final lists of Registrar's Court and Chambers Matters for 22nd and 23rd April won't be taken up for hearing & the same stand adjourned: Supreme Court

8:10 am: Criminal, Gaurav Sharma was injured after being shot. He has been hospitalised. His friends & he had shot dead a man in March; 4 were arrested. His friend was also wanted in a murder case in Morena, MP. I will give a reward of Rs 25,000 to the team that arrested them: Hathras SP

8:00 am: Hathras: A criminal, with Rs 1 Lakh reward on his head, arrested in encounter earlier today; hospitalised after being injured. He was absconding since March 2021 after shooting dead a man who had filed a molestation case against him in 2018, in Sasni. His accomplice also arrested

7:52 am: Maharashtra Government has imposed statewide restrictions till May 1st, in the wake of the #COVID19 situation. Section 144 imposed across the state..

7:45 am: Delhi: Fire breaks out at a furniture market in Kirti Nagar, fire tenders at the spot. Details awaited

7:30 am: Punjab: A 35-year-old COVID patient died allegedly by hanging himself from a fan in Ludhiana's Civil Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital the previous day, was vaccinated at 5 pm. An hour later, hospital staff found him hanging from fan. Probe on: ACP Waryam Singh

7:20 am: Amid a surge in COVID cases, call flow increases at Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services in Pune. We take 9,000-10,000 calls per day, including COVID emergencies & others. Panic has increased now. Call flow revolves more around COVID: Control Room Manager

7:10 am: We're using all possible resources to supply oxygen, there's support from the state. Everybody is working 24*7 for the immediate delivery of oxygen cylinders. There hasn't been oxygen shortage for even a single bed: CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad

7:00 am: The verdict does not bring back George but it brings a purpose that his legacy will not be about his death, but what we must do in his memory: US President Joe Biden after former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan