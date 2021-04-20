New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 20:

11:40 am: Uttar Pradesh government moves Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order on imposing lockdown in its five cities, on the ground that the High Court did not have the domain to issue such kind of directions.

11:20 am: Mumbai Police & Food and Drugs Admn teams raided 2 locations y'day. 2000 vials of Remdesevir recovered at one exporter's location in Marol,Andheri East, which belongs to a pharmaceutical company. 200 vials of Remdesevir recovered at another exporter's location in New Marine Lines

11:12 am: The medical oxygen supply has been increased by nearly four times from 1,273 MT/day in the last week of February 2021 to 4,739 MT/day on 17th April 2021: Government Sources

11:05 am: Delhi: Traffic jam at Connaught Place, due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of COVID-induced lockdown

10:55 am: We have received information that we will get the Covishield doses by this evening. If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow. We realised last night about the shortage of Covishield doses: Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC jumbo vaccination centre

10:45 am: Mumbai: Boards reading 'Vaccine out of stock', put up outside BKC vaccination centre. Dean of the Centre says, "We had 350-400 Covishield doses, we've administered it. We're awaiting more doses. Around 2000 Covaxin doses are available for second dose, that is being administered."

10:30 am: Chhattisgarh: Tomatoes being offered to people in Bijapur Municipal limits, by Municipality, to encourage them to get vaccinated for #COVID19. An official, Purshottam Sallur says, "It's being done to encourage them. We appealed to vegetable vendors, they supplied to municipality"

10:20 am: Two UK strains and one other mutant strain found in three samples sent for testing to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi: Dr Deepak Juyal, VRDL lab of Doon Medical College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

10:05 am: Essential services exempted during lockdown including newly added category of advocates. We have set up 3 pickets under each police station & added extra force in areas where we anticipate crowds. No major violations since morning: Rajendra P Meena, DCP South East, Delhi Police

9:50 am: India reports 2,59,170 new #COVID19 cases, 1,761 deaths and 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,53,21,089 Total recoveries: 1,31,08,582 Death toll: 1,80,530 Active cases: 20,31,977 Total vaccination: 12,71,29,113

9:40 am: ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations, in the wake of #COVID19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date.

9:30 am: As many as 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:15 am: PM Modi unlikely to visit Portugal, France next month, may join EU summit virtually

9:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conferencing at 6 pm today. This would be his third interaction with focus groups, after doctors and pharma companies yesterday.

8:50 am: Andhra Pradesh government declares closure of academic year 2020-21 and announces summer holidays for Classes 1 to 9 from today for all schools functioning under all managements, in view of prevailing #COVID19 situation

8:40 am: NCLAT Officiating Chairperson tests positive for #COVID19. The Competent Authority of NCLAT now decides to observe April 26 to May 20 as summer vacations for Principal Bench of NCLAT at New Delhi. The Registry shall, however, remain functional during this period.

7:45 am: Delhi: Migrant workers continue to leave for their hometown as the 6-day lockdown in the national capital comes into effect. Visuals from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. The lockdown, which started at 10 pm last night, will remain imposed till 5 am on April 26th.

7:37 am: Entry for New Delhi & Chandni Chowk (station) has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of crowd control measures. Exit is allowed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

7:30 am: Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel: CDC, USA

7:22 am: Madhya Pradesh | We get complaints of black marketing (of Remdesivir injections). Two people who were caught yesterday, have been charged under NSA. Be it hospitals or shopkeepers, anyone involved in black marketing, will be booked under NSA: Manish Singh, Indore DM

7:15 am: We've storage of 501 metric tons of medical oxygen whereas demand is only 74.25 metric tonnes. In the last few days, oxygen consumption has gone up from 66 to 75 metric tons, it's worrying but we're well-equipped for any eventuality: Nodal Officer for oxygen supply in Kerala

7:00 am: Due to oxygen monitoring since March 2020, we were able to have enough oxygen and ensure that we supply even if there's an increase (in COVID cases): R Venugopal, Nodal Officer for oxygen supply in Kerala

