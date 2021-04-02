New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 2:

10:00 am: 2 Nigerian drug peddlers arrested in a raid in Mumbai last night. Drugs valued at Rs 1.5 cr approx in the international market seized from them. Raids were conducted in Navi Mumbai & Jogeshwari areas. It was done based on the clues found after questioning of actor Ajaz Khan: NCB

9:50 am: India reports 81,466 new #COVID19 cases, 50,356 discharges, and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,23,03,131 Total recoveries: 1,15,25,039 Active cases: 6,14,696 Death toll: 1,63,396 Total vaccination: 6,87,89,138

9:40 am: GST collection has improved due to economic recovery and improvement in technology, which has led to increased tax revenue & better compliance. Tax revenue of over Rs 1 lakh crores in the last 6 months, it's better than what we expected: Tarun Bajaj, Secretary (Economic Affairs)

9:30 am: Goa: Devotees attend mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji on #GoodFriday. Thermal screening of devotees being done with the help of temperature gun, touchless hand sanitiser dispenser installed at the entrance, in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic.

9:20 am: Delhi: Union Cabinet Secretary to hold a meeting today with representatives of 11 states that are showing a surge in COVID19 cases.

9:10 am: TMC's Dibyendu Adhikari writes to East Midnapore DM over Nandigram. His letter reads, "Considering present political situation in the area, I personally apprehend that existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted...I request you to take precautionary measures in advance."

8;45 am; 36,71,242 vaccinations for #COVID19 done on 1st April. A total of 6,87,89,138 vaccinations done till date: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8;35 am; Maharashtra: Crowd seen at Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai this morning. Mumbai reported 8,646 new #COVID19 cases yesterday.

8:20 am: Kakapora, Pulwama encounter: Three terrorists trapped at the site of encounter. Operation by Police and security forces underway. Details awaited.

8:00 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Police and security forces are carrying out an operation at Kakapora area in Pulwama district where an encounter is underway. Details awaited.

7:45 am: An encounter has started at the Kakapora area in Pulwama district. Police and Security Forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police

7:30 am: Gujarat: Newborn twins tested positive for #COVID19 in Vadodara. "Twins were brought in 15 days after being born with severe diarrhoea & dehydration. They tested positive but are better now. Haven't been discharged yet," said Dr Iyer, Head Dept of Pediatrics, SSG Hospital

7:20 am: Noida: A 15 y/o boy has died allegedly by suicide after his parents asked him to stop playing video games. "He left his home in Sec 110 y'day & didn't return. Found his body near an under-construction building today. Body sent for postmortem," said ADCP (Crime) Elamaran G

7:00 am: Uttarakhand: This year's Kumbh Mela witnesses a low footfall of devotees at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar amid #COVID19 scare. Announcements with regards to social distancing, masks are being made & sanitiser stations have been installed at the ghat

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan