India has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has led to an expontial rise in daily cases. Amid this several states and union territories (UTs) have imposed restrictions, including night curfews, weekend lockdown and lockdown. Looking at the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a crucial meet today to review the situation in the state.

9:46 am: Just In: Sensex plummet 1211.97 points, currently at 47,620.06. Nifty drops 356.55 points, currently at 14,261.30.

9:40 am: India reports 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,50,61,919

Active cases: 19,29,329

Total recoveries: 1,29,53,821

Death toll: 1,78,769

Total vaccination: 12,38,52,566

9:05 am: West Bengal Elections | Senior BJP leader JP Nadda will also hold multiple rallies and roadshows in the state today.

9:00 am: West Bengal Elections | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold multiple rallies in the state today.

8:55 am: Kannada writer, editor, lexicographer, G Venkatasubbiah passes away. He was 107 years old.

8:45 am: Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA and former minister, passes away due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Patna.

CM Nitish Kumar condoles the demise of Mewalal Choudhary. CM says that his demise is saddening and an irreplaceable loss in the field of education and politics. His last rites will be performed with full state honours: Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

