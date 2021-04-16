New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 16:

10:00 am: India reports 2,17,353 new #COVID19 cases, 1,18,302 discharges and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,42,91,917 Total recoveries: 1,25,47,866 Active cases: 15,69,743 Death toll: 1,74,308 Total vaccination: 11,72,23,509

9:37 am: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tests positive for #COVID19. She tweets that she has mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at her home.

9:30 am: Maharashtra: A man arrested for verbally abusing and misbehaving with Traffic Police officials in Mulund area of Mumbai on Thursday, 14th April. The officials had issued him a challan for parking his vehicle in a no-parking zone, he was also not wearing a mask.

9:20 am: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for #COVID19.

9:12 am: Idol of Goddess Laxmi-Narayan, disappeared from a shrine in Patan’s Patko Tole in 1984, returns to its home in Nepal. It was kept in museum of Dallas. We provided them the evidence. After that, the US Govt agreed to hand it over to us: YP Koirala, Secy at Ministry of Tourism

9:00 am: 47 vehicles started from Sarchu for Darcha yesterday. However, 35 got stuck due to sudden snowfall. All passengers in Darcha have been provided food & have been sent back to their camps. Operations are on & some people have been safely rescued: Manav Verma, SP, Lahaul Spiti

8:45 am: State Government revives the State COVID Command and Control Centre with immediate effect to take necessary steps for #COVID19 management and vaccination in the state on a daily basis: Government of Andhra Pradesh

8:33 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called an emergency meeting at his residence today, to discuss the #COVID19 situation.

8:25 am: 30 Sadhus have tested positive for #COVID19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from 17th April: Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer

8:15 am: Regarding #COVID19 cases in Haridwar, the critical ones are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Those belonging to Haridwar being sent to home isolation & people from outside being hospitalised. No situation of panic in Haridwar hospitals: Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer

8:00 am: WB: Porters in Petrapole, the last Integrated Check Post at Bangladesh border demand permission to carry passengers' luggage till 'no man's land' as was the case before COVID pandemic. "Earlier we earned Rs 300-400/day which has come down to Rs 70-100/day," a porter said y'day.

7:48 am: Jharkhand | Entry of non-Hindus is not allowed in Baidyanath Dham temple at Deoghar. But Congress MLA Irfan Ansari entered the temple. I've spoken to chief secretary, demanding suspension of DC&SP. I've also demanded that Ansari be booked under NSA: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

7:36 am: There're only two ways to contain COVID -- lockdown which is not viable & observance of all guidelines. I've asked officers to implement COVID rules strictly even if it irks people. We can face their anger but we can't see piles of bodies: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

7:25 am: Karnataka | We've noted incident involving queues of ambulances outside crematoria. We've 13 electric crematoria in Bengaluru. Only 4 were identified initially & one of them saw such rush. We've decided to direct bodies to other crematoria: BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

7:15 am: Lucknow: To contain COVID spread, traders' associations decide to keep several markets closed on different dates. "Till April 18, only deliveries & essential services will be operational at Hazratganj market," Vinod Panjabi, Secretary, Hazratganj Traders' Association said y'day

7:00 am: Class 10th & Class 12th exams of UP Board have been postponed till May 20. We'll hold a meeting in first week of May to decide if we should hold the exams or explore other options. University exams have also been postponed till May 15: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan