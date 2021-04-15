New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 15:

7:45 am: Hyderabad: People offered namaz at Mecca Masjid earlier today; holy month of #Ramzan began on April 13. Mosque's Muezzin says, "We announce on loudspeaker & ask people to follow Govt's SOPs. Masks are compulsory, people requested to observe social distancing. Sanitiser installed"

7:35 am: Uttarakhand: As planned, police force in Kumbh Mela will be reduced by half as Baisakhi festival (peak day) has successfully concluded, say Uttarakhand Police

7:23 am: Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to produce negative RT-PCR test report not older than 3 days to enter Vishwanath temple, Sankatmochan temple, & Annapurna temple. We'll implement it for hotels also: Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal

7:15 am: I am shocked to hear that she is abusing Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji for the pandemic. But this is Mamata Banerjee's 'sanskar'. Modi Ji addresses her as 'didi' but she abuses our leadership from public platforms: Union Minister Smriti Irani (

7:00 am: Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police distributed snacks to the migrant workers returning to their natives places from Maharashtra yesterday. "Mahashtra govt has imposed curfew. I am going to Pratapgarh, UP because I wanted to aviod the last year's situation," a labourer said.

