Here are the LIVE updates of April 14:

9;45 am; Kerala: Devotees offer prayers at Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Vishu

9;30 am; India reports 1,84,372 new #COVID19 cases, 82,339 discharges and 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,38,73,825 Total recoveries: 1,23,36,036 Active cases: 13,65,704 Death toll: 1,72,085 Total vaccination: 11,11,79,578

8;10 am; Sadhus of Niranjani Akhara participate in third 'shahi snan' at Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

7:50 am: I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. His struggle to bring the marginalized sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation: PM Narendra Modi

7:38 am: Jill & I send our warmest wishes to South Asian & Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, & the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, & Vishu New Year!: US President Joe Biden

7:23 am: Devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

7:12 am: Odisha: East Coast Railway & municipal corporation set up 6 counters at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. "We're collecting details of those coming from outside Odisha & don't have negative RT-PCR report &aren't fully vaccinated. We ask them to self-quarantine," station director said.

7:00 am: Punjab: Farmers staged a protest against the three Central agriculture laws at Jandiala Guru Dana Mandi in Amritsar yesterday. They observed one-minute silence to pay tribute to those who died in Jaliawallah Bagh massacre on the occasion of its 102nd anniversary.

