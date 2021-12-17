New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the upcoming assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, PM Modi will likely meet UP MPs to discuss the strategy for the 2022 polls. Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh might meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi today to discuss the seat-sharing pact.

Besides the assembly polls, we will keep a tab on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant. In India, over 80 Omicron cases have been reported so far. However, the government has urged people not to panic but asked them to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms to check the spread of the infection.

9:32 hours: Just In: India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 86,415

Total recoveries: 3,41,62,765

Death toll: 4,76,869

Total Vaccination: 1,35,99,96,267

8:51 hours: Without Hindutva, a Hindu cannot remain a living being. By drawing a distinction btw the terms Hindu and Hindutva, he (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) has separated the body from its soul. He has very poor knowledge, says senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar.

8:21 hours: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will take out 'Vijay Rath Yatra' in Raebareli on December 17 and 18.

8:14 hours: We all are pained by the behaviour of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. But ultimately a decision on his continuing in the chair would have to be taken by the BJP, says Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

7:56 hours: Centre has invested 1 lakh crore via various schemes in the state. Uttarakhand is a land of opportunities and due to its rich biodiversity, it has great potential to contribute to the overall growth of the state, says Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

7:49 hours: Punjab government appoints Sidharth Chattopadhyaya as director-general of police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota.

7:35 hours: Captain Amarinder Singh might also visit senior BJP leaders in Delhi to discuss seat-sharing pact for assembly elections in Punjab.

7:21 hours: In Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address a rally organised by the BJP and its ally Nishad Party at 1 pm today in Lucknow's Ramabai Ambedkar ground.

7:18 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the MPs from Uttar Pradesh today to discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.

