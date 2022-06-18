Breaking News Today, Highlights Of June 17

-
01:20 PMCongress delegation to meet President Kovind on June 20
Congress delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 5 PM on June 20 to bring to his notice the manhandling of and attacks on Congress MPs by Delhi Police, reports ANI.
-
01:19 PMLarge gatherings banned in Gurugram
Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC issued to restrict the gathering of more than 4 persons in Gurugram. Strict action will be taken against violators, says Gurugram DM.
-
01:18 PMIAF's recruitment under Agnipath scheme to begin from June 24
Government has announced Agnipath scheme under which youth will be able to join armed forces. Age criteria will be 17.5 to 21 years. Happy to announce that for the first recruitment, upper age limit revised to 23 years. It'll benefit youth. Air Force recruitment will begin on 24 June, says IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
-
10:40 AMCBI raids residence of Ashok Gehlot's brother
CBI raided the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur today morning, reports ANI.
-
09:39 AM2 Hizbul terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter
Two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit were killed in the Anantnag encounter. One of them, Junaid Bhat had been active since June 2018, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.
-
09:11 AMPM Modi to visit poll-bound Gujarat today
PM Modi will visit Gujarat today to attend multiple programmes and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore.
-
09:08 AMED raids locations linked to Satyendar Jain
The Enforcement Directorate this morning carried out searches at various locations in Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe allegedly linked to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, reports ANI.
-
08:18 AMWTO meet ends with outcome
According to news agency ANI, a key meeting of the World Trade Organization has ended with an outcome.
-
07:57 AM1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church
At least one person was killed while two others were injured in a shooting at a church in a suburb of Alabama in the US, reports The Associated Press.
