LIVE: Five Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Residential Complex Of Dhanbad Hospital

Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 10:53 AM IST
28 January 2023

  • 10:53 AM

    Meat sale banned in BBMP limits in Bengaluru on Jan 30

    Karnataka | BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) issues a circular, banning the slaughtering and sale of meat in BBMP limits on Sarvodaya Day (Martys' Day) on 30th January.

  • 10:16 AM

    1 killed in celebratory firing in Patna

    In the Bahadarpur PS area, there's a Patna University hostel. The firing was done by someone from the idol immersion procession of the hostel. One Dhiraj Kumar was shot. He was taken to PMCH where he died: SHO Gandhi Maidan on man shot dead during Saraswati Puja idol procession in Patna

    Arrests yet to be made but we are identifying the criminal elements from the procession who fired bullet. FIR registered against unidentified accused on the basis of family's complaint: Arun Singh, SHO Gandhi Maidan on man shot dead during Saraswati Puja idol procession in Patna

  • 10:16 AM

    Ram Mandir construction

    Uttar Pradesh | Two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir construction committee to begin in Ayodhya today, 28th January. Decisions are likely to be taken on the form of the permanent idol of Ram Lalla and the material used for it.

  • 09:49 AM

    Jharkhand: Dhanbad hospital fire

    Jharkhand | 5 people died in a fire in the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad. So far it has been confirmed that 5 people - the doctor, his wife, their nephew, another relative & their domestic help, died in the fire," says Dhanbad DSP (Law & Order) Arvind Kumar Binha.

  • 09:48 AM

    Delhi hit and drag case

    The second person, who was riding pillion on the scooty that was hit by a car and dragged for a few metres, died. The incident occurred in Keshav Puram, Delhi on the night of 26th January. The driver died at the hospital earlier.

  • 09:48 AM

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mehbooba Mufti joins Rahul Gandhi in Awantipora

    Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joins Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.

  • 09:45 AM

    Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Yesterday, thousands of people wanted to join the yatra and somehow there was mismanagement. It was also said that people from another side of the tunnel came. It's baseless, the tunnel is 9 km long: Ghulam Ahmad Mir, J&K Congress leader in Awantipora, Pulwama

    With the VVIP speed with which Rahul Gandhi came to this side, nobody could've followed him that quickly. They were locals from South Kashmir, from Dooru constituency & were there out of love. Today, there's security but I appeal to also facilitate people who want to join

  • 09:45 AM

  • 09:44 AM

    Congress chief writes to Amit Shah over security preparedness for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

    "We're expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over next 2 days&also the function tha'll be held on Jan 30 at Srinagar...I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene & advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security," the Congress chief writes to Union HM.

  • 09:43 AM

    Sanatan Dharma is India's national religion, says Yogi Adityanath

    Sanātana Dharma India's 'Rashtriya Dharma'. Rising above selfishness, we connect to 'Rashtriya Dharma'. The country remains secure...if our religious places were desecrated, a restoration campaign begins. Construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began after 500 yrs: UP

  • 09:41 AM

    Amit Shah to attend various events in poll-bound Karnataka

    Union HM & BJP leader Amit Shah to attend various events & take part in a roadshow organised by the party in Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad & Belagavi today. During his visit, HM Shah will also address a public meeting in Kittur Assembly constituency of Belagavi dist

  • 09:41 AM

    PM to visit Rajasthan today

    PM Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi later today. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Asind in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan for 1111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity of the state.

  • 09:40 AM

    Ramcharitramanas Row

    If a person from any other religion would've talked about beheading someone or chopping off someone's tongue, they would've been branded as terrorists. If mahants are talking about beheading me&chopping off my tongue, are they not terrorists&butchers?"says SP Maurya

