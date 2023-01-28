LIVE: Five Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Residential Complex Of Dhanbad Hospital

10:16 AM

1 killed in celebratory firing in Patna

In the Bahadarpur PS area, there's a Patna University hostel. The firing was done by someone from the idol immersion procession of the hostel. One Dhiraj Kumar was shot. He was taken to PMCH where he died: SHO Gandhi Maidan on man shot dead during Saraswati Puja idol procession in Patna

Arrests yet to be made but we are identifying the criminal elements from the procession who fired bullet. FIR registered against unidentified accused on the basis of family's complaint: Arun Singh, SHO Gandhi Maidan on man shot dead during Saraswati Puja idol procession in Patna