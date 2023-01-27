LIVE: SC To Hear AAP Candidate Shelly Oberoi's Plea Seeking Mayor Polls In Time-Bound Manner On Feb 3

-
11:30 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
If a family's expectations from its children are due to societal pressure then it's a problem...We are in politics where huge pressure is created for victory. You must match expectations with ability. You must always stay focused: PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
-
11:29 AM
Delhi MCD Mayor Election
Supreme Court agrees to hear on Feb 3 the plea of Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved demanding election for mayor post-election be conducted in a time-bound manner.
-
11:29 AM
Rs 200 crore money laundering case
Delhi's Patiala House Court allows actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai to attend a conference
-
11:28 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
PM Modi interacts with students at an exhibition during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program at the Talkatora Stadium.
-
11:27 AM
Air India urination case
A Delhi Court adjourns to Jan 30 the fresh petition filed by Shankar Mishra seeking regular bail in the case. The case was adjourned as the Investigation Officer wasn't present today and complainant woman's lawyer wasn't supplied with a copy of the plea
-
11:27 AM
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty
India has issued notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960. Notice was conveyed on January 25 through respective Commissioners for Indus Waters: Sources
-
11:26 AM
Congress' Rashid Alvi asks BJP to show video of surgical strike
We've confidence in our security forces but can't trust BJP govt. Govt says it has video (of surgical strike) so what's wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking govt to show it? We're not asking for proof (of strike) but govt should show video it claims it has:Rashid Alvi, Cong
-
10:41 AM
Security heightened in Ramban ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visitPeople are very excited & have come to welcome Rahul Gandhi despite the zero-degree weather. Bharat Jodo will resume from Banihal and go to Anantnag today. All security arrangements have been made. On Jan 30*, there will be a meeting of opposition parties: Jairam Ramesh, Cong MP
-
10:40 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Ramban today
Bharat Jodo yatra of Congress to resume from NH-44, Banihal Railway station, Ramban district. Security tightened in the area, Congress supporters gather, dance and celebrations underway.
