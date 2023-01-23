Breaking News Today, January 23 LIVE Updates: INS Vagir, Kalvari Class Submarine, Commissioned Into Indian Navy

-
10:48 AM
8-Year-Old Killed In Maharashtra Building Collapse
Part of an under-construction building collapses in Kattar Lane, Girgaon. An 8-year-old child was injured in the incident and succumber to his injuries, the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The child was admitted to a private was declared dead at 1:30 am.
-
09:37 AM
INS Vagir Commissioned Into Indian Navy
INS Vagir, the fifth Submarine of Project 75 Kalvari class, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai. "Vagir is a lethal platform with a formidable weapon package. Vagir is the 3rd submarine inducted into Navy in a span of 24 months. It is also a shining testimony to expertise of our shipyards to construct complex and complicated platforms," said Admiral R Hari Kumar.
-
09:37 AM
Amit Shah Salutes Netaji's 'Courage And Struggle'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the Modi government observes January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas'. "With his unique leadership ability, Netaji organised the people and launched an armed movement for freedom by forming 'Azad Hind Fauj'. The whole country salutes his courage and struggle. Today, remembering Netaji on his 126th birth anniversary, I congratulate the countrymen on 'Parakram Diwas'," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
-
09:28 AM
Working To Realise Netaji's Vision For India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary. "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose & recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. We are working to realise his vision for India," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
08:32 AM
Gunman Kills Self After California Carnage
The gunman, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, shot himself dead inside a van as the police surrounded his vehicle.
-
08:29 AM
US Flags To Be Lowered For California Shooting Victims
US President Joe Biden has ordered that the US flags be lowered in memory of those who lost their lives in a mass shooting in California on Sunday. 10 people, including five men and five women, were killed after a gunman opened fire at Lunar New Celebrations at a club in Los Angeles.
More In News
-
Breaking News Today, January 23 LIVE Updates: INS Vagir, Kalvari Class Submarine, Commissioned Into Indian NavyIndia
-
World
-
Netaji 126th Birthday: PM Modi To Inaugurate Memorial Model In Andaman, Amit Shah To Unfurl TricolourIndia
-
India
-
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans Outside Mannat Ahead Of Pathaan Release, Social Media Says ‘Superstar For A Reason’Entertainment
-
76th Republic Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Today, Delhi Traffic To Be Affected; Check Which Roads To AvoidIndia
-
Fashion
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, January 23 LIVE Updates: INS Vagir, Kalvari Class Submarine, Commissioned Into Indian Navy
Akanksha Verma
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 10:48 AM IST
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 10:48 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
23 January 2023