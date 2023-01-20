Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits In Govt Departments

10:27 AM

PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, via video conferencing on Friday, said the PMO.

PM will also address these appointees on the occasion, added the PMO. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will distribute appointment letters at 10:30 am via video conferencing and will also address these appointees.