10:30 AM
WFI Cheif to hold press conference today mid massive protest by wrestlers
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is to now hold a press conference after 4pm at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj, Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, today.
10:29 AM
NIA Files charge sheet against two people linked to Al-Qaeda
National Investigation Agency (NIA) says it has filed a chargesheet against two accused persons affiliated with Al-Qaeda in a case pertaining to a conspiracy to send youth to Kashmir and Khorasan, Afghanistan to undergo terrorist training.
10:28 AM
Delhi teachers Finland trip
Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal over his recent comments 'Who is LG?' in the Assembly over teachers' training in Finland
Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal over his recent comments 'Who is LG?' in the Assembly over teachers' training in Finland pic.twitter.com/KnfBFL9rcN— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023
10:28 AM
4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred on 20th January 2023, at 9.16 IST; Latitude: 39.05 & Longitude: 70.66, Depth: 10 Km, location: 171km ENE of Dushanbe, Tajikistan: National Center for Seismology
10:27 AM
PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, via video conferencing on Friday, said the PMO.
PM will also address these appointees on the occasion, added the PMO. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will distribute appointment letters at 10:30 am via video conferencing and will also address these appointees.
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits In Govt Departments
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 10:30 AM IST
20 January 2023