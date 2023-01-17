Breaking News Today LIVE: Full-Dress Rehearsal Underway At Kartavya Path In Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

10:20 AM

Attempts of attack on me twice in last 24 hours in Buxar: Union Min Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that there were two attempts of attack upon him in Buxar in the last 24 hours.

"During my programme in Buxar, a day-long fast against the atrocities on farmers, some miscreants, just 5-6 feet away from me came with swinging their sticks on air in an attempt to attack me, but my bodyguards and the police personnel nabbed three persons and saved me. If they wouldn't have caught them I don't know what would have happened then," he said.