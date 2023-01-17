LIVE BLOG

Breaking News Today LIVE: Full-Dress Rehearsal Underway At Kartavya Path In Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 10:23 AM IST
Breaking News Today LIVE: Full-Dress Rehearsal Underway At Kartavya Path In Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 17:

17 January 2023

  • 10:23 AM

    PM Modi attends BJP National Executive Meet

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at NDMC Convention Centre on the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet.

    Image

  • 10:22 AM

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Kenyan President

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Kenyan Vice President Rigathy Gachagua. Speaker Birla is on a visit to Kenya. Both leaders discussed issues like terrorism, India's G20 presidency & the expansion of business and economic and cultural relations.

    Image

  • 10:20 AM

    Attempts of attack on me twice in last 24 hours in Buxar: Union Min Ashwini Choubey

    Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that there were two attempts of attack upon him in Buxar in the last 24 hours.

    "During my programme in Buxar, a day-long fast against the atrocities on farmers, some miscreants, just 5-6 feet away from me came with swinging their sticks on air in an attempt to attack me, but my bodyguards and the police personnel nabbed three persons and saved me. If they wouldn't have caught them I don't know what would have happened then," he said.

  • 10:19 AM

    Republic Day 2023

    Different contingents of the Indian Armed forces carried out rehearsals at Kartavya Path on Tuesday morning, ahead of the Republic Day in the national capital. Security has been beefed up across the National Capital ahead of the Republic day Parade on January 26.

